What Will Happen With Nashville's 2027 Free Agents
Money makes the world go round, and the salary makes the skates serenade the ice. When a player enters a contract year, that incentivizes the skates to sing the loudest. More than in any other year, players seem to elevate their standard of play with the potential of a fresh bag just around the corner.
The Nashville Predators enter a pivotal point in their rebuild. After the retirement of general manager Barry Trotz earlier this year. The new man in charge, Chris MacFarland, made it very clear he is willing to make a move. From acquiring a young center, Mavrik Bourque, to shipping out fan-favorite forward Luke Evangelista, the new GM has made eight total trades since his introduction on June, 2. That mass of moves ranks first in the league across that span.
Given the current shift in Nashville, no veterans or promising prospects are safe. With 10 players set to enter the open market at the end of the 2026-2027 season, predicting what's to come with each expiring deal might as well be impossible. So, I will do just that and anticipate how each of these players' contract years will play out with the Predators.
A Big Decision
The Predators have one major expiring deal in 17-year NHL veteran Ryan O'Reilly. The past three seasons have been a part of the Nashville core, finishing each campaign among the team's top four scorers. At 35 years old, O'Reilly isn't getting any younger. However, the center managed to score 74 total points in his most recent go-around with the Predators, good for second-best on the team and the second-highest single-season total of his career. So, with the $4.5 million deal set to leave the books, the question is whether O'Reilly will play out the full year in Nashville.
As it stands, the Predators have the potential to sell while the stock is still high. Additionally, the team secured a potential successor in Bourque this offseason and immediately extended him through 2032. If the Predators fall behind in the playoff race, shipping out O'Reilly as a late-season rental for a contending team is a must. A return package of prospects and talented role players could warrant the move.
Priorities for the Future
Since Nashville's latest move of sending Evangelista to New Jersey, a place in the Predators' top-6 remains up for grabs, and a final roster spot remains open as well. Likely benefiting most from the Evangelista move is Matthew Wood. After scoring 30 points a season ago, the 21-year-old will take on greater responsibilities. Nashville will get to sample Wood in a starring role while still on an entry-level contract. If the performance matches the hype, Wood should be considered in the team's long-term plans as he becomes a restricted free agent next summer.
Another young forward oozing potential is Vitali Pinchuk. He is yet to make his NHL debut, Pinchuk still has plenty to prove compared to Wood. The former KHL standout broke out as one of the best players in the sport not connected with the world's top league. Nashville signed Pinchuk to a one-year entry-level deal and could potentially snag the Predators' final roster spot if he shows out at the Prospect Showcase, going on through Monday. I would not be surprised to see him suit up for the Predators this year. An extremely limited sample size will likely leave the Predators wanting to see more out of Pinchuk as he becomes a restricted free agent next year.
Expiring Vets
The trio of forward Ross Colton and defensemen Ilya Lyubushkin and Nicklaus Perbix will provide depth and experience in the Predators' rotation this year. While Perbix is the only one to have played for Nashville prior to the season, the three journeymen, ranging in ages from 28-32, have played a combined 1,100 games in the NHL. As it stands, the Predators are expected to lose all three in free agency as they will each be unrestricted in 2027.
Like O'Reilly, the Predators could add either player to a trade package to sweeten the pot. While on the ice, Lybushkin and Perbix will be backing up guys like Roman Josi and Brady Skjei. Colton, a consistent offensive contributor throughout his career, will serve as a depth piece and secondary scoring option. Each player should be looking to make the most of their time on the ice in hopes of earning a big payday on the open market. With the rebuilding state of the Predators' roster, it is likely the team will let this trio of unrestricted free agents walk if they last beyond the trade deadline.
Expiring Youth
Forwards Adam Edstrom and Ozzy Wiesblatt, along with defensemen Justin Barron and Adam Wilsby, are still trying to carve out their roles in the league. Barron is the only one who has logged over 100 games. He has also flashed the most promise of the four players. Nashville rewarded Barron with a one-year deal to further prove his capabilities before becoming a restricted free agent in the summer.
Meanwhile, Edstrom and Wilsby are lower-level rotation guys who have yet to find a consistent role. Both players possess the physical tools to become long-term features of the third and fourth lines. However, Edstrom in his three years with the Rangers and Wilsby in his two with the Predators have not warranted multi -year deals. Edstrom and Wilsby are still young talents who have a full season ahead to show why they deserve their next contract. Whether or not the Predators decide to extend either one depends on their performance this year.
Lastly, Wiesblatt is a fringe-level roster guy who has played very sparingly across his two years with Nashville. He faces the biggest uphill battle in earning another contract from the Predators. The 24-year-old is currently buried on the depth chart and set to be an unrestricted free agent next offseason. The opportunities will be few and far between, but a contract year is where the next payday is earned, and the Predators have plenty of players looking to earn their next deal.
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