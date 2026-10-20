Which Defenseman Does Andrew Brunette Want to See 'Grab It' on Blue Line

NASHVILLE — The Nashville Predators are coming off their two best defensive performances of the year as the 2026-27 season gets rolling. Nashville limited a dangerous San Jose Sharks offense and a fast-starting St. Louis Blues team to two goals each and took three points in the last two games of the most recent homestand.

Nashville head coach Andrew Brunette has experimented with blue line combinations throughout the season. On Saturday against St. Louis, the Predators paired 26-year-old Adam Wilsby on the top defensive pairing alongside captain Roman Josi. The Predators blocked 20 shots, generated 26 hits, and killed four penalties while cruising to a three-goal victory.

Wilsby and Josi continued skating together during Monday's practice, and Brunette explained what he liked about the blue-line duo on Saturday.

"Well, I thought they gap-controlled the game for the most part. I thought they were both really good being up, and they skated. I thought Roman, that was the one game I think he skated the best so far. So that's a good sign for our team. When he's skating and has the puck like he does, it changes the course of our hockey games."

The pair combined for 46 minutes on the ice on Saturday, blocking three shots and coming up with five points as they moved the puck well and created offensive chances for the Predators.

NHL Game Score Impact Card for Nashville Predators on 2026-10-15: pic.twitter.com/XlTIM9fv6Q — HockeyStatCards (@hockeystatcards) October 16, 2026

Brunette has emphasized the organization's need for stability on the blue line throughout training camp and early in the season, as defensive issues have plagued Nashville for a few seasons. Brunette singled out Wilsby as the primary candidate to secure the second spot in the top defensive pairing.

"Yeah, absolutely," Brunette said. "I think he's [Wilsby] played with him [Josi] a little bit at the beginning of last year and kind of let it slip. I hope this year he grabs it. It's a great opportunity for him."

Wilsby, in his third NHL season, knows his job is to complement Josi's game as he steps into a bigger role.

"I think obviously, he's very gifted defensively," Wilsby said. "So I'm just trying to compliment him and make sure he can focus on that. Both of us are obviously good skaters, so I think that makes us pretty good."

Josi complimented Wilsby's skating ability after Monday's practice and noted how well he's moving the puck in the offensive zone.

"He's an amazing skater," Josi said. "He's unbelievable, the way he escapes with the puck, and I think the way he closes things on forwards. It's really hard to play against as a forward, against a guy like him who skates that well. I think he's been playing great. I feel like he's been jumping up in the play. He's moving in the offensive zone, so definitely opens up things for me too."

The Nashville Predators take on one of the NHL's highest-scoring teams on Thursday. The Boston Bruins are fourth in the league in total goals with 34 and fifth in the league in goals per game at 3.78, making Thursday's road contest the perfect chance to see the Predators' defense under elite pressure.

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