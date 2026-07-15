Which Predator Should Grace the Cover of NHL 28?
The National Hockey League celebrated San Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini becoming the youngest NHL cover athlete in the games history as EA promoted a trailer announcement on Monday. The Sharks made Celebrini the first overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft and he's rewarded them with 70 goals and 108 assists for 178 points in his first 152 NHL games.
Celebrini is exactly the kind of player the NHL should put its marketing gears behind. The 20-year-old became the youngest player to play for Team Canada in the Olympics in 2026 and became the youngest player to win the NCAA's Hobey Baker Award as the nation's top player, showing he's one of the best young players in the NHL. He's the second Shark ever to grace the cover of EA's hockey video game franchise, following Owen Nolan's appearance on the cover of NHL 2001.
The Sharks became the 14th franchise with multiple cover athletes throughout EA's 35-edition release, dating back to 1991. The Nashville Predators got their first cover athlete with defenseman P.K. Subban's appearance on the NHL 19 cover. Can the Predators become the 15th franchise with multiple players on the cover when NHL 28 releases next year?
NHL 19 Cover Athlete P.K. Subban
EA Sports has used its cover spot to honor a player's longevity throughout the game's history. Mario Lemieux starred on the cover as a 36-year-old, Patrice Bergeron had ten years under his belt before earning the cover spot, and Alexander Ovechkin's second appearance came after scoring 700 goals.
EA could honor Nashville Predators defender Roman Josi with a spot on its NHL 28 cover after he completes his 16th season in the NHL. He's played his entire career on Broadway and is the franchise leader in games played and points. Josi is the franchise leader in assists and is third all-time in goals, while leading the organization to the playoffs in 10 different seasons. Josi is the 2020 James Norris winner and should earn cover consideration for EA's cover for his consistent excellence on the ice.
Celebrini's selection for the upcoming edition's cover continues a recent trend of EA featuring young stars as cover athletes. Trevor Zegras, Cale Makar and the three Hughes brothers are each under 30-years-old and have each been featured over the last several years. Forward Matthew Wood is the youngest player on the Predators' front lines at 21-years-old, but Nashville just signed newly acquired 24-year-old Mavrik Bourque to a six-year contract, indicating they like the young player's future.
Nashville is likely a few seasons away from having its next cover athlete, but the Predators may have drafted him in this summer's selection process. The Predators chose forward Wyatt Cullen with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2026 draft. He's just 17-years-old and will spend a season with Michigan State this winter, but is a flashy forward that can dictate the offense. If Cullen develops into a dangerous offensive player in the NHL, he can find himself on the cover of a hockey video game in a Predators uniform in the near future.
NHL Video Game Cover Athletes By Year
- EA Hockey 1991 - Glenn Healy - New York Islanders
- NHLPA Hockey '93 - Rod Brind'Amour, Mike Richter, and Randy Moller - New York Rangers
- NHL '94 - Tomas Sandstrom and Andy Moog - Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins
- NHL 95 - Alexei Kovalev and Kirk McLean - New York Rangers and Vancouver Canucks
- NHL 96 - Scott Stevens and Steve Yzerman - New Jersey Devils and Detroit Red Wings
- NHL 97 - John Vanbiesbrouck - Florida Panthers
- NHL 98 - Peter Forsberg - Colorado Avalanche
- NHL 99 - Eric Lindros - Philadelphia Flyers
- NHL 2000 - Chris Pronger - St. Louis Blues
- NHL 2001 - Owen Nolan - San Jose Sharks
- NHL 2002 - Mario Lemieux - Pittsburgh Penguins
- NHL 2003 - Jarome Iginla - Calgary Flames
- NHL 2004 - Dany Heatley - Atlanta Thrashers
- NHL 2005 - Markus Naslund - Vancouver Canucks
- NHL 06 - Vincent Lecavalier - Tampa Bay Lightning
- NHL 07 - Alexander Ovechkin - Washington Capitals
- NHL 08 - Eric Staal - Carolina Hurricanes
- NHL 09 - Dion Phaneuf - Calgary Flames
- NHL 10 - Patrick Kane - Chicago Blackhawks
- NHL 11 - Jonathan Toews - Chicago Blackhawks
- NHL 12 - Steven Stamkos - Tampa Bay Lightning
- NHL 13 - Claude Giroux - Philadelphia Flyers
- NHL 14 - Martin Brodeur - New Jersey Devils
- NHL 15 - Patrice Bergeron - Boston Bruins
- NHL 16 - Jonathan Toews - Chicago Blackhawks
- NHL 17 - Vladimir Tarasenko - St. Louis Blues
- NHL 18 - Connor McDavid - Edmonton Oilers
- NHL 19 - P.K. Subban - Nashville Predators
- NHL 20 - Auston Matthews - Toronto Maple Leafs
- NHL 21 - Alexander Ovechkin - Washington Capitals
- NHL 22 - Auston Matthews - Toronto Maple Leafs
- NHL 23 - Trevor Zegras and Sarah Nurse - Anaheim Ducks and Team Canada
- NHL 24 - Cale Makar - Colorado Avalanche
- NHL 25 - Quinn, Jack, and Luke Hughes - New Jersey Devils and Vancouver Canucks
- NHL 26 - Matthew Tkachuck - Florida Panthers
- NHL 27 - Macklin Celebrini - San Jose Sharks
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