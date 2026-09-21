Why Alexander Kerfoot's Colorado Ties to Chris MacFarland Led Him to Nashville
NASHVILLE — The Nashville Predators have tons of new faces this season. New president of hockey operations and general manager Chris MacFarland got right to work this summer, making trades and signing free agents as he reshaped the Predators roster to his liking. One of his first free agent signings was former Utah Mammoth forward Alexander Kerfoot.
The nine-year NHL vet signed a two-year, $7 million contract on July 1 after spending the last two seasons in Utah, but his relationship with MacFarland goes all the way back to his rookie year in Colorado.
"It's been great so far," Kerfoot said. "Obviously, I have a relationship with CMac [Chris MacFarland] going back to Colorado. So I've got a lot of trust and faith in him and what he's done and his track record, and just excited about where this team's going, excited about the opportunity, excited about kind of the roster construction already, and where I think we can compete right now. That was all going into the decision. Just excited to be here. It seems like a really good group, and looking forward to getting going."
Kerfoot has been a center for most of his NHL career, but he played some right wing during his time in Toronto. It's still early in Nashville's training camp, but during Monday's practice, Kerfoot was seen skating on a line with O'Reilly at center and Stamkos on the opposite wing.
"Yeah, that's really up to the coaches," Kerfoot said. "I feel like part of the value that I can bring to teams is that I can be flexible. I can play on the wing. I can play center, up and down the lineup. I've had experience on both special teams. So I'm really here to help the team in whatever way the coaches and organization see fit. That being said, I want to play. I want to compete. I want to do well, and I think that wherever they see me playing, I'll be happy to do that and push to help this team win games."
Kerfoot complimented the leaders in the Predators organization for making the transition to Nashville easier and expects the team chemistry to grow as the regular season begins.
"It's been great. It's a process for sure," Kerfoot said. "You're on the ice for four days in camp, you're not going to feel like it's all come together all of the sudden, but the group here is awesome. They're really welcoming. It's a fun group to be a part of, like I said. I think that you develop chemistry, you develop relationships as time goes on and as you go through the grind of the season and as you start to win games. I'm excited for all that to come together and just really excited to be a part of the group."
The Harvard graduate has played all over the NHL, from signing with Colorado as a free agent to being traded to Toronto, then signing as a free agent in Arizona, and finally joining Utah as part of the Mammoth's expansion. He reiterated his trust in MacFarland as the reason he chose to make Nashville his next NHL team.
"Yeah, I mean, I think he has developed trust with what he has done along the way and how he has built teams and how he carries himself and how he conducts himself. Ultimately, our job as players is to go out there and do a good job for whoever's in charge. We trust him to do his job, but we have a job to do ourselves, and our job is to be a close-knit group that can pull together and win as many hockey games as possible and develop a good culture here to keep winning games."
Kerfoot didn't play in the Predators first preseason game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday, but is expected to be on the ice in Bridgestone Arena for Tuesday's matchup against the Lightning.
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