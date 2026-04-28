How Close Are the 2025 NHL Draft Picks Away from Helping the Nashville Predators?
Nashville had the usual number of seven selections in the 2025 draft. but Predators general manager Barry Trotz worked some deals to move up and have three first-round picks, plus two in second round. On paper, it appeared to be a top-notch draft as all seven players are more than solid prospects and could someday make the Predators.
The question, of course, is when.
It could begin this fall with top pick Brady Martin, a player that NFL Central Scouting said "Checks all the boxes and has no holes in his game" before listing him the No. 11-ranked North American skater for the draft. Some wondered whether he should be the No. 5 -overall selection, but no one questions his work ethic or potential.
"He's got so many great pro details and pro habits that are going to translate very well," Predators assistant general manager and director of player development Scott Nichol said last August when Martin signed his initial entry-level contract. "He's very strong on the puck, he's the first one on the forecheck, he's got great hockey sense. He's got enough skills to make plays.
"He's a bit of a driver, which is what we like, he can kind of play all over the lineup. He's going to be great fit for us for a long time."
Meanwhile, five of the seven selections are slated to play in the college ranks during the 2026-27,
As for some of the "how" the Predators were able to have three first-round selections, it's complicated due to numerous deals. The No. 5 selection was Nashville's.
• Nashville's second first-round selection stemmed from the 2023 trade that sent Tanner Jeannot to Tampa Bay in exchange for Cal Foote and five draft picks — a 2024 second-round pick, along with a third, fourth and fifth-round pick in 2023 the others — along with this conditional (at the time) pick. On the day of the draft, Nashville moved up two spots from No. 23 overall to No. 21 take defenseman Cameron Reid by swapping picks with Ottawa (Logan Hensler) in exchange for the No. 67 pick (Kurban Limatov).
• The third first-round selection was from Vegas via San Jose, stemming from two 2024 deals: It and David Edstrom were swapped for Tomas Hertl and third-round picks in 2025 and 2027, and then the pick (conditional at the time), Edstrom and Magnus Chrona went to Nashville in exchange for Yaroslav Askarov, Nolan Burke and a 2025 third-round pick.
Name
Round
Pick
Pos.
Overall
Team
Brady Martin
1
5
C
5
OHL Sault Ste. Marie
Cameron Reid
1
21
D
21
OHL Kitchener
Ryker Lee
1
26
RW
26
USHL Madison
Jacob Rombach
2
3
D
35
USHL Lincoln
Jack Ivankovic
2
26
G
58
OHL Brampton
Alex Huang
4
26
D
122
QMJHL Chicoutimi
Daniel Nieminen
6
3
D
163
Finland Pelicans
Here's a look at each player:
Brady Martin
The center signed on August 20 to a three-year, entry-level contract. The Predators had him play three October games to get a taste of the NHL, during which he had an assist, and then returned him to the Soo Greyhounds in the OHL, where he had 24 points (eight goals and 16 assists) in 24 regular season and served as the team captain. In the playoffs, he notched 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in 10 games. The Predators reassigned him to the Milwaukee Admirals for the AHL Playoffs and he had one goal over three games. Martin, who is known for playing a strong, physical game, just turned 19 in March so the Predators haven't been in a rush to get him into the lineup as they continue to retool. However, the expectation is he'll be given a shot to win a full-time role during training camp.
Cameron Reid
With 15 goals and 56 points over 57 regular-season games, he had nearly the exact same stats with the Kitchener Rangers (OHL) as a year ago, but in 10 fewer games and while also serving as the team captain (he was the assistant captain the previous season). He also went from having five assists in 14 OHL playoff games last year, to two goals and seven assists in 12 games. Reid just turned 19 so his arrival is not close, Michigan appears to be his next stop, but he's still considered a top prospect who could someday lead Nashville's power play. Incidentally, Martin and Reid were childhood friends.
Ryker Lee
He too is also just 19, and the Predators are looking for him to mature and develop some more before trying to go through the grind of an NFL season. During his freshman season at Michigan State, Lee played in 35 games and had 15 goals and 15 assists. He played a good part of the season on the second line at right wing behind Porter Martone, who is off to an outstanding start with the Philadelphia Flyers. That's not to say he compares to Martone, but he's growing offensively, is extremely competitive and is becoming more of an offensive force. Of note: One of his older brothers attends Michigan State as well.
Jacob Rombach
Played for Minnesota as a freshman, and the Gophers struggled to a 11-22-3 finish and made a head coaching change. Rombach played in all 36 games (one of eight UM players to do so). He blocked 40 shots and totaled four points with one goal and three assists. His +/- was even — which was telling about his defensive ability as only two players on the roster finished in positive territory. So why did Nashville use a second-round pick on him? Rombach is 6-6 with a left-handed shot and is only going to get better, especially after hitting a college weight room for a summer.
Jack Ivankovic
Played in 35 games at Michigan and had a 2.15 goals against average and .921 save percentage en route to being a Mike Richter Award semifinalist. He finished 25-8-1 as the Wolverines spent most of the season ranked No. 1, and were the top-overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. Ivankovic suffered what appeared to be a knee injury from a collision with Notre Dame's Danny Nelson on Jan. 10, and his coach Brandon Naurato told reporters that he would be "out for a long time," only to come back in early February. He turns 19 next month. Goaltender of the future? He definitely has the potential.
Alex Huang
He's the one in the draft class who is the biggest project as Huang is still only 18 (his birthday is near the end of July). Last season he played with the Chicoutimi Saguenéens in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, and in 62 games had 11 goals, 59 assists and was +58. The 70 points were second among defensemen, and the +/- was tied for third overall. He's an offensive defenseman, moves the puck well and is an explosive skater. The knock on him is his size, as Huang was 6-foot 170 pounds when he was drafted. He's now listed at 180. He's committed to play next season at Harvard.
Daniel Nieminen
Another left-handed defenseman, Nieminen just wrapped up his second season in Finland's top league, with five goals, 12 assists and in 47 games for the Liiga Pelicans. The 17 points were tied for the league lead among under-21 defensemen. Earlier this month the 20-year-old listed as 6-foot, 187 pounds, signed a three-year, entry-level contract beginning in the 2026-27 season.
Note: This is the second story in an offseason series looking back on each of the Predators' drafts, and what happened to each player selected.