Nashville Predators Make Sixth and Seventh Round Selections of 2026 NHL Draft
The Nashville Predators put a bow on their 2026 draft class with their final picks in the sixth and seventh rounds of the NHL Draft.
With the No. 179 pick in the NHL Draft, the Predators selected Benjamin Cossette-Ayotte, a defenseman from the Quebec Maritime Junior Hockey League. He had 38 points in 62 games for the Val-d'Or Foreurs last season.
Per his scouting report, Cossette Ayotte is, “one of the most physical and aggressive defenders in the class — steps up in the neutral zone to break up rushes or deliver thunderous checks. Creativity from the offensive blueline; foot speed is the development area,” according to HockeyMockDraft.com.
He is seen as a prospect that needs time to develop and needs the right type of coaching staff and franchise to develop him to a more refined prospect. If he ends up improving on his speed and his skating, Cossette-Ayotte could maybe surpass expectations and surprise people.
Cossette-Ayotte is the third defenseman the Predators took in this year’s draft.
Then, with the Predators final pick at No. 202, they drafted Charlie Puglisi, a center from The Winchendon Schoolm a high school in the United States. He is committed to play collegiately at Cornell, but will play two seasons in the OHL first.
With the time he will spend in the OHL and college, it will be a few years before he ends up finding himself going through the Predators' system.
With a prospect like Puglisi that is still in high school, he is very much a developmental prospect that will take time to get to the pros, especially as a late round pick. But who knows, maybe Puglisi could end up being a steal in this draft down the road.
This draft now wraps up the first full draft class of new President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Chris MacFarland. Here is the full list of Predators picks between all seven rounds.
Nashville Predators 2026 NHL Draft Picks
Round 1, Pick No. 10: Wyatt Cullen, LW
Round 1, Pick No. 31: Thomas Bleyel, D
Round 3, Pick No. 70: Dmitri Borichev, G
Round 4, Pick No. 106: Jakub Floris, D
Round 4, Pick No. 118 Justin Graf, LW
Round 5, Pick No. 138: Philip Hemmyr, LW
Round 6, Pick No. 179: Benjamin Cossette-Ayotte, D
Round 7, Pick No. 202: Charlie Puglisi, C
Follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Threads, Bluesky and Instagram for the latest news.