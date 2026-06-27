Nashville Predators Select Finnish Defenseman in Fourth Round of NHL Draft
The Nashville Predators have made their fourth selection in the 2026 NHL Draft. With the No. 106 pick in the draft, the Nashville Predators have selected Jakub Floris, a defenseman from Finland.
Floris is 18-years-old and is 6-foot-3 and 194 pounds. Data from Elite Prospects had Floris as the No. 98 overall player in the 2026 NHL Draft class.
Floris is seen as a reliable two-way defender that provides upside with his offensive game. Though offense is now what he is known for, he can provide some degree of offensive production. His defensively ability is seen in scouting reports as very helpful in his own zone. With his back against the wall, Floris can help be an important defensive piece.
Floris' frame helps him be a player that can impact a game with his physicality. His skating ability is also seen as an important part of his game according to scouts' analysis of Floris.
Floris is the second defenseman that the Predators have drafted in this year's draft. Last night, the Predators drafted Michigan State hockey commit Thomas Bleyel from the Moncton Wildcats.
If Floris and Bleyel both work their ways up to the the NHL, they could perhaps serve as a dynamic defensive duo for the Nashville Predators in a couple of years from now.
This is the fourth pick the Nashville Predators have made this year's draft. Friday night they drafted Wyatt Cullen with the 10th overall pick before trading with the Carolina Hurricanes to jump back into the first round. With the 31st pick, the Predators selected Bleyel before taking Dmitri Borichev in the third round Saturday afternoon.
After trading pick No. 148 to the New York Rangers for Adam Edstrom, Nashville has five picks remaining.
Here is a list of the picks the Predators have made and the ones they still have remaining in the final few rounds.
Nashville Predators 2026 NHL Draft Picks
Round 1, Pick No. 10: Wyatt Cullen, LW, USNTDP
Round 1, Pick No. 31: Thomas Bleyel, D, Moncton Wildcats of the QMJHL
Round 3, Pick No. 70: Dmitri Borichev, G, Loko Yaroslavl of the MHL
Round 4, Pick No. 106: Jakub Floris, D, Finland
Round 4, Pick No. 118
Round 5, Pick No. 138
Round 5, Pick No. 160
Round 6, Pick No. 179
Round 7, Pick No. 202
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