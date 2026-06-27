Nashville Predators Select Offensive Piece From Sweden
The Nashville Predators have made yet another selection in the 2026 NHL Draft, this time in the fifth round.
With the No. 138 pick in the NHL Draft, the Nashville Predators have selected left winger Philip Hemmyr out of Sweden. Hemmyr stands at 6-foot-1 and 170 pounds.
Here is a list of the picks the Predators have made and the ones they still have remaining in the final few rounds.
Nashville Predators 2026 NHL Draft Picks
Round 1, Pick No. 10: Wyatt Cullen, LW
Round 1, Pick No. 31: Thomas Bleyel, D
Round 3, Pick No. 70: Dmitri Borichev, G
Round 4, Pick No. 106: Jakub Floris, D
Round 4, Pick No. 118 Justin Graf, LW
Round 5, Pick No. 138:
Round 5, Pick No. 160
Round 6, Pick No. 179
Round 7, Pick No. 202
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