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Nashville Predators Select Offensive Piece From Sweden

The Predators made their fourth selection Saturday, adding another offensive prospect.

Graham Baakko

Philip Hemmyr, Nashville Predators fifth-round selection
Philip Hemmyr, Nashville Predators fifth-round selection / @TriStar_Preds on Twitter/X

The Nashville Predators have made yet another selection in the 2026 NHL Draft, this time in the fifth round.

With the No. 138 pick in the NHL Draft, the Nashville Predators have selected left winger Philip Hemmyr out of Sweden. Hemmyr stands at 6-foot-1 and 170 pounds.

Here is a list of the picks the Predators have made and the ones they still have remaining in the final few rounds.

Nashville Predators 2026 NHL Draft Picks

Round 1, Pick No. 10: Wyatt Cullen, LW

Round 1, Pick No. 31: Thomas Bleyel, D

Round 3, Pick No. 70: Dmitri Borichev, G

Round 4, Pick No. 106: Jakub Floris, D

Round 4, Pick No. 118 Justin Graf, LW

Round 5, Pick No. 138:

Round 5, Pick No. 160

Round 6, Pick No. 179

Round 7, Pick No. 202

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Graham Baakko
GRAHAM BAAKKO

Graham Baakko writes for both Nashville Predators On SI and Vanderbilt Commodores On SI, primarily covering football, basketball and baseball. Graham graduated from the University of Alabama, where he wrote for The Crimson White, WVUA-FM, WVUA 23 as he covered a variety of Crimson Tide sports. He also covered South Carolina athletics as an intern for GamecockCentral.

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