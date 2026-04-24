What Happened to the Players the Nashville Predators Selected in the 1998 NHL Expansion Draft?
One of the great trivia questions about the Nashville Predators franchise stems from the 1998 NHL expansion draft: Who was the franchise’s first Hall of Fame goaltender?
It’s a trick question, of course, but a fun one. The answer is Mike Richter.
Did he ever play for the Predators? No. But he was briefly on its roster.
The expansion draft was held on June 26, 1998, and the Predators were the lone participating team. It had to select one player from each other franchise, which could protect either one goaltender, five defensemen and nine forwards or two goaltenders, three defensemen and seven forwards.
There were a couple of other stipulations (including that first- and second-year players were exempt, and each team had to include at least one forward a defenseman who had appeared in 40 games during the previous season), but the important part to this discussion was that free agency was due to start on Jul 1.
Richter was selected, became a free agent and promptly signed back with the Rangers. Why did the Predators do it? Because they subsequently receiving a compensatory pick in the 1999 NHL draft.
Nashville also selected a pair of veteran defensemen who were pending free agents including Uwe Krupp from the Colorado Avalanche. He instead signed with the Detroit Red Wings, and the Predators were given another compensatory pick. However, Al Iafrate was selected from the San Jose Sharks. He instead signed with Carolina.
The Richter selection turned into right wing Adam Hall, second round, No. 52 overall. He eventually played in 203 games for the Predators, and tallied 27 goals and 26 assists. The former Michigan State player was a role player with the New York Rangers, Minnesota Wild, Pittsburgh Penguins, Tampa Bay Lightning, Carolina Hurricanes and Philadelphia Flyers. He finished his career playing three seasons in Switzerland for HC Ambrì-Piotta.
Krupp’s selection translated into defenseman Andrew Hutchinson, second round, No. 54 overall. He played in 18 games for Nashville before being traded to Carolina for a 2005 third-round pick, No. 78 overall, Finnish defenseman Teemu Laakso. He played four seasons with the franchise, just 17 regular-season games, and left the NHL to play in Russia.
Iafrate retired before the start of the next season so there was no comp pick, but the Predators still got something out of the selection. For agreeing not to select veteran forward Tony Granato, who had come back from serious head injury suffered in 1996 with the Los Angeles Kings, San Jose traded Ville Peltonen in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 1998 draft, which was used to select former Michigan goaltender Josh Blackburn. The Finnish left wing Peltonen played parts of three seasons in Nashville and tallied 14 goals and 28 assist.
Overall, general manager David Poile prioritized goaltending depth (he took five), and a mix of young and veteran players who could be used as trade assets to set the tone of starting to build long-term growth.
Here's a look at what happened to the Predators’ other selections from the expansion draft, en route to a 28-47-7 inaugural season:
Chris Armstrong (D), Florida Panthers
He ever played for the Predators and subsequently signed as a free agent with San Jose, only to be claimed in the 2000 Expansion Draft by Minnesota. He did reach the NHL, but only played in three games for the Wild, and four games with Anaheim in 2003-04.
Blair Atcheynum (RW), St. Louis Blues
St. Louis traded Darren Turcotte to Nashville after the Predators agreed not to select goaltender Jamie McLennan. He played 40 games in 1998-99 and nine games the following season before retiring due to injuries. Turcotte been the head coach of the Nipissing women's ice hockey team in Quebec since 2012. … Despite suffering a knee injury, Atcheynum played in 53 games with the Predators (eight goals, six assists) before being traded back on the trading deadline for a sixth-round pick in the 2000 draft. The Predators used it to take left winger Zbyněk Irgl of the Czech Republic, who played his entire lengthy career in Europe (retiring in 2021).
Joel Bouchard (D), Calgary Flames
Calgary traded Jim Dowd to Nashville after the Predators agreed not to select a goaltender from the Flames (Dwayne Roloson or Rick Tabaracci), but the Predators turned around and traded him to Edmonton. It was the second time in his career that had happened to the former Lake Superior State center, who played for 10 different teams during his 17-year career (and won the 1995 Stanley Cup with his hometown New Jersey Devils). … Bouchard spent two seasons in Nashville (five goals, 15 assists) and went on to play for six more teams. He’s currently the head coach and general manager of the AHL’s Syracuse Crunch.
Bob Boughner (D), Buffalo Sabres
The right wing never suited up for Nashville and in 1999 signed as a free agent with Florida. He played in one game for the Panthers before heading to Europe.
Paul Brousseau (F), Tampa Bay Lightning
He played most of two seasons in Nashville, notching five goal, 14 assists and 234 penalty minutes. He was traded on March 13, 2000, to the Pittsburgh Penguins for Pavel Skrbek.
Doug Brown (RW), Detroit Red Wings
Brown was traded back to the Red Wings, who were coming off back-to-back Stanley Cup titles, on July 14, in exchange for Petr Sýkora, a 1999 third round pick (used to select Mike Comrie at No. 91 overall), and a 1999 conditional fourth-round pick (used for Alexander Krevsun at No. 124). He played three more seasons before retiring after 854 games. His brother also played in the NHL and is currently the head coach at Boston College.
Andrew Brunette (LW), Washington Capitals
He played just one season (11 goals, 20 assists) in Nashville before moving on to play for Atlanta, Minnesota (twice), Colorado and finally Chicago. Burnette played in 1,110 games, with 268 goals, 465 assists for 733 points, and also participated in 49 playoff games. He came back to be the head coach of the Predators on May 31, 2023.
Frederic Chabot (G), Los Angeles Kings
Los Angeles traded Kimmo Timonen and Jan Vopat to Nashville after the Predators agreed not to select veteran Garry Galley (former Bowling Green defenseman). Timonen played eight seasons with Nashville and was the team captain in 2006-07, when he tied his career-high in goals with 13 and had 42 assists. Following the 2006–07 season, Timonen was traded with Scott Hartnell to the Philadelphia Flyers for a 2007 first-round pick (No. 23 overall, Johnathan Blum, who played parts of three seasons with the Predators). While prepping for the 2024-15 season, Timonen was diagnosed with a blood-clot person. He returned after missing 62 games, and sent to the Chicago Blackhawks on the trade deadline, and won his only Stanley Cup in his final career game. … Vopat, a defenseman from the Czech Republic, played 61 games with the Predators, netting five goals and six assists. … Chabot set NHL records for being available in five expansion drafts and selected in three. He never played for Nashville and was claimed by Montreal on waivers on July 20, 1998). His career extended from 1989-90 to 2005-06, but he spent only part of five seasons in the NHL and played in 32 career games. He’s currently the goaltending coach of the Minnesota Wild.
Patrick Cote (LW), Dallas Stars
Played 70 games for the Predators in 1998-99, with one goal, two assists, and 242 penalty minutes — still a team record. Participated in 21 games in 1999-2000 and had 70 more penalty minutes.
J. J. Daigneault (D), New York Islanders
Played in just 35 games for Nashville, which was his eighth NHL team out of 10. He was traded to the Arizona Coyotes on Jan. 13, 1999, for future considerations. It was his seventh time being traded.
Jeff Daniels (LW), Carolina Hurricanes
He played in nine games for the Predators, tallying one goal and three assists, and spent the majority of the 1998-99 season with the AHL Milwaukee Admirals. He subsequently went back to Carolina in 1999-2000 and played his final four seasons with the Hurricanes.
Craig Darby (C), Philadelphia Flyers
Philadelphia traded Dominic Roussel and Jeff Staples to Nashville after the Predators agreed not to select veteran defenseman Paul Coffey, who the Flyers traded on the next day to the Blackhawks. Part of the deal included Nashville sending the Flyers a seventh-round pick in the 1998 draft (which was used to select Cam Ondrik, who never played in the NHL). … Roussel was traded to Anaheim for Marc Moro and goaltender Chris Mason. Moro played 27 games for the Predators over three seasons. Mason spent most of his 10-year NHL career with the Predators, notching 58 wins, and has been a Predators broadcast commentator since 2015. … Darby never played a game for Nashville, and a year later the former Providence College forward re-signed with his first NHL team, Montreal.
Mike Dunham (G), New Jersey Devils
The goaltender out of Maine played four seasons with the Predators, sharing the starting duties with Tomáš Vokoun. In 2002 he was traded to the New York Rangers for Tomas Kloucek, Rem Murray and the rights to Marek Zidlicky (who joined the Predators for the 2003-04 season). Dunham won 141 games for five teams during his NHL career, including 81 for Nashville, and played for Team USA in numerous international tournaments.
Doug Friedman (LW), Edmonton Oilers
The former Boston University forward played in just two games for the Predators in 1998-99 and had an assist, but was credited with 26 goals, 25 assists and 251 penalty minutes for the Milwaukee Admirals. He subsequently played his final two season with other AHL teams.
Tony Hrkac (C), Pittsburgh Penguins
The 1987 Hobey Baker winner was traded to Dallas for future considerations on July 9, 1998. He played 758 games for nine different NHL teams, with 132 goals and 239 assists. Although he never played for Nashville, he played a key part in the Milwaukee Admirals winning the 2023-04 Calder Cup. The AHL team retired his No. 26 jersey in 2008.
Greg Johnson (C), Chicago Blackhawks
Chicago traded Sergei Krivokrasov to Nashville after the Predators agreed not to select goaltender Chris Terreri, who a couple of months later would be traded to the New Jersey Devils. Krivokrasov had a career-best 25 goals and 48 assists, and was the first Predators player to participate in an All-Star Game. He played for Russia in the 1998 Olympics and scored the first NHL goal of the 21st century, during a 3-2 win against San Jose on Jan. 1, 2000. But when he couldn’t replicate his success, the right wing was traded to Calgary for Cale Hulse (who scored three goals over three seasons) and a third-round pick in the 2001 draft (Denis Platonov, who played his entire 21-year career in Russia), but ended up in the 2000 Expansion Draft with the Minnesota Wild. … Johnson, out of North Dakota, spent his final seven NHL seasons with the Predators, and was the second team captain in franchise history, including during its first playoff appearance. Overall, of his 785 career NHL games, 502 were with Nashville, where he netted 93 goals, 145 assists for 238 points.
Denny Lambert (LW), Ottawa Senators
The enforcer played one season for the Predators and was credited with five goals and 11 assists, for 16 points, and 218 penalty minutes. He went on to play for the Atlanta Thrashers and the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim before finishing up his career in 2002-03 with the Milwaukee Admirals of the AHL. He subsequently got into coaching and became a police officer.
Mikhail Shtalenkov (G), Mighty Ducks of Anaheim
The Russian goaltender never played for the Predators and was traded along with Jim Dowd to Edmonton for goaltender Eric Fichaud, Drake Berehowsky and Greg de Vries on October 1, 1998. Fichaud went 0-6 in nine appearances for the Predators. He played until 2008, mostly in the minor leagues. Berehowsky played three seasons in Nashville, including his career-best year of 1999-2000, when he led the defense with 12 goals and 20 assists. On March 9, 2001 he was traded to Vancouver for a second-round pick in the 2001 NHL Draft (which was used to select Timofei Shishkanov, No. 33 overall, who played three seasons for the AHL Milwaukee Admirals, and two games with the Predators). The defenseman out of Bowling Green, played just six games for Nashville in 1998-99 before he was traded to Colorado for a 1999 third-round pick (Branko Radivojevič, No.93 overall, who never played for Nashville). The Predators re-acquired de Vries as a free agent in 2007 and he played his final two seasons with Nashville, bringing his career totals up to 878 games, 48 goals and 146 assists. He won a Stanley Cup with Colorado in 2001.
John Slaney (D), Phoenix Coyotes
He played 46 games for the Predators, with two goals and 12 assists. He signed with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 1999. He played until 2010-11, including 268 games for seven teams in the NHL, but mostly in the AHL
Mike Sullivan (C), Boston Bruins
The former Boston University center was subsequently traded to Phoenix, where he was a role player for four seasons. In exchange, the Predators received a seventh-round pick in the 1999 NHL Draft, which it used to take Kyle Kettles at No. 205 overall. The goaltender never made it to the NHL. Sullivan, of course, got into coaching and became the head coach of the Bruins, Penguins and now Rangers, plus led Team USA to the gold medal in the 2026 Winter Olympics.
Tomáš Vokoun (G), Montreal Canadiens
Montreal traded Sebastien Bordeleau to Nashville after the Predators agreed not to select defenseman Peter Popovic. Bordeleau had 16 goals and 40 points his first season in Nashville, and was also part of the penalty kill, but the French center subsequently saw his numbers decline and was claimed off waivers by St. Louis in 2000-01. …. Vokoun was Mike Dunham’s backup initially, but by 2002 was the primary starter and a year later named to the All-Star Game. In 2006 he was sidelined by a blood-clotting problem, only to suffer a thumb injury after his return. On the day of the 2007 NHL Draft, he was traded to Florida for a 2008 first-round selection (No. 9, which was traded to the New York Islanders to acquire the No. 7 pick, used to take left wing Colin Wilson, who played eight seasons for Nashville), a 2007 second-round selection in the 2007 draft (Nick Spaling at No. 58, and played four-plus seasons for the Predators) and a conditional second-round selection that was also sent to the Islanders (Aaron Ness at No. 40 in 2008).
Scott Walker (RW), Vancouver Canucks
He played seven years with the Predators and twice scored 25 goals, including the 2003-04 season when he had a career-high 42 assists and helped lead Nashville to its first appearance in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. In 2006, Nashville traded him to Carolina for Josef Vasicek (he played one season for Nashville and was traded back to the Hurricanes for center Éric Bélanger, who in turn was traded the next day to Atlanta for defenseman Vitaly Vishnevski but the defenseman left as a free agent at the end of the season). Overall, Walker played 829 career games in the NHL, with 397 points and 1,135 penalty minutes. He’s now the co-owner and team president of the Guelph Storm in the OHL.
Rob Zettler (D), Toronto Maple Leafs
The journeyman defenseman only played two games for Nashville, and he subsequently signed with the Washington Capitals to play his final couple of seasons. Overall, Zettler, who began his career with the Minnesota North Stars, finished his NHL career with 569 games, with five goals and 65 assists for 70 points. He’s currently an assistant coach with the Tampa Bay Lightning.
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