Nashville Announces Roster Ahead of Prospect Showcase
NASHVILLE — The Nashville Predators kick off the upcoming season this weekend in Morrisville, North Carolina with the 2026 Prospect Showcase.
The Predators roster consists of signed and unsigned draft picks, free-agent signings, players acquired via trade and skaters playing on a tryout agreement. The roster will be coached by Milwaukee Admirals head coach Karl Taylor and his staff.
The prospects meet in Nashville on Friday, Sept. 11 for physicals and team meetings and have practice scheduled on Saturday morning at the Centennial Ice Rink. The Prospect Showcase kicks off on Sunday at Invisalign Arena, the home of the Carolina Hurricanes.
The Predators play the Carolina prospects on Sunday, then will square off against the Tampa Bay Lightning prospects on Monday before returning to Nashville to officially open training camp. Both games will be streamed live on NashvillePredators.com.
Nashville begins training camp on Sept. 16 with physicals and team meetings before hitting the ice on Sept. 17.
The Predators' roster features two former first-round draft picks in defenseman Tanner Molendyk (2023) and forward Brady Martin (2025). Martin and 2022 fourth-round pick Cole O'Hara have already made their NHL debuts, making them the most experienced players at the showcase. The roster includes two players from Nashville's 2026 NHL draft class, including sixth-round pick defenseman Benjamin Cossette Ayotte and seventh-round center Charlie Puglisi.
Nashville Predators 2026 Prospect Showcase Roster
Forwards
- 11, Aiden Fink
- 19, Cole O'Hara
- 44, Brady Martin
- 45, Kalen Lind
- 51, Vitali Pinchuk
- 53, Hiroki Gojsic
- 60, David Edstrom
- 61, Joey Willis
- 62, Felix Nilsson
- 66, Ben Strinden
- 83, Charlie Puglisi
- 93, Austin Roest
- 97, Oasiz Wiesblatt
Defensemen
- 40, Viggo Gustafsson
- 50, Tanner Molendyk
- 54, Daniel Nieminen
- 65, Owen Murray
- 80, Michel Myloserdnyy
- 82, Benjamin Cossette Ayotte
- 92, Andrew Gibson
Goalies
- 30, Isak Posch
- 31, T.J. Semptimphelter
- 39, Ben Hrebik
2026 Prospect Camp Schedule
Date
Time (CT)
Event
Location
9/11
All Day
Physicals/Team Meetings
9/12
9:30 a.m.
Practice
Centennial Ice Ring
9/13
1:35 p.m.
Game vs. Carolina
Invisalign Arena
9/14
1 p.m.
Game vs. Tampa Bay
Invisalign Arena
Nashville Predators 2026-27 Schedule (All Times Central)
October 2026
- Oct. 1 - vs. Minnesota Wild - 7 p.m.
- Oct. 3 - vs. Dallas Stars - 7 p.m.
- Oct. 6 - at Toronto Maple Leafs - 6 p.m.
- Oct. 8 - at Montreal Canadians - 6 p.m.
- Oct. 10 - at Ottawa Senators - 6 p.m.
- Oct. 13 - vs. Vegas Golden Knights - 7:45 p.m.
- Oct. 15 - vs. San Jose Sharks - 7 p.m.
- Oct. 17 - vs. St. Louis Blues - 7 p.m.
- Oct. 22 - at Boston Bruins - 6 p.m.
- Oct. 24 - at Pittsburgh Penguins - 6 p.m.
- Oct. 25 - vs. Colorado Avalanche - 7 p.m.
- Oct. 27 - vs. New York Islanders - 7 p.m.
- Oct. 29 - vs. Washington Capitals - 7 p.m.
- Oct. 31 - vs. Tampa Bay Lightning - 1 p.m.
November 2026
- Nov. 3 - vs. Carolina Hurricanes - 7 p.m.
- Nov. 5 - at Colorado Avalanche - 8:30 p.m.
- Nov. 7 - vs. St. Louis Blues - 12 p.m.
- Nov. 10 - at Los Angeles Kings - 9 p.m.
- Nov. 11 - at Anaheim Ducks - 9 p.m.
- Nov. 13 - at Vegas Golden Knights - 9 p.m.
- Nov. 15 - at San Jose Sharks - 8 p.m.
- Nov. 17 - at Minnesota Wild - 7 p.m.
- Nov. 21 - vs. Pittsburgh Penguins - 5 p.m.
- Nov. 25 - at Dallas Stars - 7 p.m.
- Nov. 27 - vs. Utah Mammoth - 12 p.m.
- Nov. 28 - at Detroit Red Wings - 6 p.m.
- Nov. 30 - vs. Ottawa Senators - 12 p.m.
December 2026
- Dec. 3 - vs. Chicago Blackhawks - 7 p.m.
- Dec. 5 - vs. Columbus Blue Jackets - 1 p.m.
- Dec. 6 - at St. Louis Blues - 4 p.m.
- Dec. 8 - at Calgary Flames - 7 p.m.
- Dec 10 - at Vancouver Canucks - 8 p.m.
- Dec. 12 - at Seattle Kraken - 9 p.m.
- Dec. 15 - vs. Seattle Kraken - 7 p.m.
- Dec. 18 - at New York Rangers - 6 p.m.
- Dec. 20 - at New Jersey Devils - 6 p.m.
- Dec 22 - vs. Winnipeg Jets - 7 p.m.
- Dec 26 - vs. Detroit Red Wings - 6 p.m.
- Dec 28 - at Florida Panthers - 6 p.m.
- Dec 29 - at Tampa Bay Lightning - 6 p.m.
January 2027
- Jan. 1 - vs. Florida Panthers - 1 p.m.
- Jan. 2 - at Carolina Hurricanes - 6 p.m.
- Jan. 5 - vs. Edmonton Oilers - 6:30 p.m.
- Jan. 7 - at Winnipeg Jets - 7 p.m.
- Jan. 9 - at Minnesota Wild - 7 p.m.
- Jan. 10 - at Colorado Avalanche - 7 p.m.
- Jan. 12 - vs. Philadelphia Flyers - 7 p.m.
- Jan. 14 - vs. Montreal Canadiens - 7 p.m.
- Jan. 16 - at Buffalo Sabres - 6 p.m.
- Jan. 18 - at New York Islanders - 2 p.m.
- Jan. 20 - vs. Vancouver Canucks - 1 p.m.
- Jan. 21 - at Philadelphia Flyers - 6 p.m.
- Jan. 23 - vs. Los Angeles Kings - 4 p.m.
- Jan. 26 - vs. Vegas Golden Knights - 7 p.m.
- Jan. 28 - at San Jose Sharks - 9 p.m.
- Jan. 30 - at Anaheim Ducks - 9 p.m.
- Jan. 31 - at Utah Mammoth - 7 p.m.
February 2027
- Feb. 2 - at Utah Mammoth - 8 p.m.
- Feb. 13 - vs. Anaheim Ducks - 12 p.m.
- Feb. 16 - vs. New Jersey Devils - 7 p.m.
- Feb. 18 - vs. Toronto Maple Leafs - 7 p.m.
- Feb. 20 - at Columbus Blue Jackets - 4 p.m.
- Feb. 21 - at Washington Capitals - 5 p.m.
- Feb. 23 - vs. Winnipeg Jets - 7 p.m.
- Feb. 25 - vs. Edmonton Oilers - 7 p.m.
- Feb. 27 - vs. Los Angeles Kings - 7 p.m.
March 2027
- March 2 - vs. Colorado Avalanche - 7 p.m.
- March 4 - vs. Utah Mammoth - 7 p.m.
- March 6 - vs. Minnesota Wild - 7 p.m.
- March 9 - at St. Louis Blues - 7 p.m.
- March 11 - at Edmonton Oilers - 7 p.m.
- March 13 - at Winnipeg Jets - 2:30 p.m.
- March 15 - at Calgary Flames - 8:30 p.m.
- March 17 - at Vancouver Canucks - 9 p.m.
- March 20 - vs. Boston Bruins - 4 p.m.
- March 23 - vs. New York Rangers - 7 p.m.
- March 26 - at Chicago Blackhawks - 7 p.m.
- March 27 - at Dallas Stars - 7 p.m.
- March 30 - vs. Buffalo Sabres - 7 p.m.
April 2027
- April 1 - vs. Chicago Blackhawks - 7 p.m.
- April 3 - vs. Calgary Flames - 2:30 p.m.
- April 6 - vs. Seattle Kraken - 7 p.m.
- April 8 - at Chicago Blackhawks - 7 p.m.
- April 10 - vs. Dallas Stars - 6 p.m.
Follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Threads, Bluesky and Instagram for the latest news.