Nashville Predators With Seven Top-100 NHL Prospects
The Predators have missed the NHL playoffs for two consecutive seasons, but according to The Athletic's Scott Wheeler, Nashville has stockpiled one of the biggest arsenal's of young talent in the NHL.
Wheeler ranks the top 100 skating prospects under the age of 23 and not quite fully established with their current franchise, and the Predators have one of the three largest collections of talented prospects in the NHL. Wheeler gives the Chicago Blackhawks credit with eight top-100 prospects, but the Nashville Predators and Calgary Flames are tied for second with seven top-100 prospects, painting a bright future on Broadway.
Nashville Predators Represented in The Athletic's Top 100 Prospects
26. Wyatt Cullen was the Predators top choice in the 2026 NHL Draft as new general manager Chris MacFarland selected him with the 10th overall pick. The 17-year-old forward recently experienced a growth spurt and comes from NHL pedigree as his father, Matt, won three Stanley Cups while playing in the league. Cullen has outstanding skating ability, with high-level puck-handling skills, making him an exciting first choice for MacFarland.
35. Brady Martin was the selected with the fifth overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft by former general manager Barry Trotz. He played in three games for the Predators last season, notching an assist before returning to the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds in the Ontario Hockey League. He scored 10 points in 10 playoff games for the Greyhounds and is a heavy hitter for a forward with a strong shot The 19-year-old is an exciting prospect that should make an impact in Nashville in the years to come.
44. Ryker Lee is a 19-year-old wing who the Predators drafted with the 26th overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. He scored 30 points in 35 games as a freshman at Michigan State last season and impressed at Nashville's Development Camp this summer. He's a talented goal-scorer with a high upside, and he'll return to East Lansing to keep developing this winter.
67. Matthew Wood is the most experienced player of the bunch, appearing in 77 games for Nashville over the past two seasons. The 21-year-old winger scored 17 goals last season for the Predators and flashes a smooth stick in the offensive zone. He was drafted 15th overall in the 2023 NHL Draft and is starting to come into his own on Broadway.
68. Yegor Surin was selected 22nd overall in the 2024 NHL Draft and has yet to play in America, spending his youth with Lokomotiv Yaroslavl in Russia. He's was promoted to the Kontinental Hockey League in 2023 and plays the game with undeniable passion. The 20-year-old forward finished last season with 15 goals and 22 assists in 57 games he draws nearer to making his NHL debut.
80. Cameron Reid, the 19-year-old defender, was drafted with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. He's spent the last three seasons with the Kitchener Rangers, notching 133 points in 173 games, showing a strong ability to impact games on both sides of the ice. He's committed to play at Michigan this season, offering him college matchups against Predators teammates Ryker Lee and Wyatt Cullen at Michigan State.
88 - Tommy Bleyl was drafted with the 31st overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft as MacFarland traded back into the first round to select the athletic skating defender. Bleyl is joining Cullen and Lee at Michigan State after playing 63 games for the Moncton Wildcats in the QMJHL last season, earning the Emile Bouchard Trophy and the Sidney Crosby Trophy in the same season.
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