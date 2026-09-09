Nashville Prospect Austin Roest Reveals Girlfriend's Cancer Diagnosis
NASHVILLE — Milwaukee Admirals center Austin Roest took to social media this week to announce heartbreaking news.
Roest, 22, took to Instagram to announce that his girlfriend, Milara "Milly" Okabe has been diagnosed with Stage 4 adenocarcinoma. Roest wrote a heartfelt message of support and linked to a GoFundMe page to help her financially as she battles this disease. Over $90,000 has been donated to Okabe's GoFundMe at the time of publication.
"Milly, I don’t even know what to say. I am so sorry this is happening to you. No one deserves to go through this. That being said, I have no doubt in my mind you will beat cancer. You are the strongest person I know, and I know you will overcome everything that comes your way over the next year. I love you so much and I will be right there with you through all of this❤️ We have also started a GoFundMe to help support Milly and her family during this difficult time," Roest wrote on social media.
The Predators selected Roest in the sixth round of the 2023 NHL Draft. He played 41 games for the Milwaukee Admirals last season, scoring one goal with six assists. He will participate in Nashville's Prospect Showcase this weekend.
Nashville Predators 2026-27 Schedule (All Times Central)
October 2026
- Oct. 1 - vs. Minnesota Wild - 7 p.m.
- Oct. 3 - vs. Dallas Stars - 7 p.m.
- Oct. 6 - at Toronto Maple Leafs - 6 p.m.
- Oct. 8 - at Montreal Canadians - 6 p.m.
- Oct. 10 - at Ottawa Senators - 6 p.m.
- Oct. 13 - vs. Vegas Golden Knights - 7:45 p.m.
- Oct. 15 - vs. San Jose Sharks - 7 p.m.
- Oct. 17 - vs. St. Louis Blues - 7 p.m.
- Oct. 22 - at Boston Bruins - 6 p.m.
- Oct. 24 - at Pittsburgh Penguins - 6 p.m.
- Oct. 25 - vs. Colorado Avalanche - 7 p.m.
- Oct. 27 - vs. New York Islanders - 7 p.m.
- Oct. 29 - vs. Washington Capitals - 7 p.m.
- Oct. 31 - vs. Tampa Bay Lightning - 1 p.m.
November 2026
- Nov. 3 - vs. Carolina Hurricanes - 7 p.m.
- Nov. 5 - at Colorado Avalanche - 8:30 p.m.
- Nov. 7 - vs. St. Louis Blues - 12 p.m.
- Nov. 10 - at Los Angeles Kings - 9 p.m.
- Nov. 11 - at Anaheim Ducks - 9 p.m.
- Nov. 13 - at Vegas Golden Knights - 9 p.m.
- Nov. 15 - at San Jose Sharks - 8 p.m.
- Nov. 17 - at Minnesota Wild - 7 p.m.
- Nov. 21 - vs. Pittsburgh Penguins - 5 p.m.
- Nov. 25 - at Dallas Stars - 7 p.m.
- Nov. 27 - vs. Utah Mammoth - 12 p.m.
- Nov. 28 - at Detroit Red Wings - 6 p.m.
- Nov. 30 - vs. Ottawa Senators - 12 p.m.
December 2026
- Dec. 3 - vs. Chicago Blackhawks - 7 p.m.
- Dec. 5 - vs. Columbus Blue Jackets - 1 p.m.
- Dec. 6 - at St. Louis Blues - 4 p.m.
- Dec. 8 - at Calgary Flames - 7 p.m.
- Dec 10 - at Vancouver Canucks - 8 p.m.
- Dec. 12 - at Seattle Kraken - 9 p.m.
- Dec. 15 - vs. Seattle Kraken - 7 p.m.
- Dec. 18 - at New York Rangers - 6 p.m.
- Dec. 20 - at New Jersey Devils - 6 p.m.
- Dec 22 - vs. Winnipeg Jets - 7 p.m.
- Dec 26 - vs. Detroit Red Wings - 6 p.m.
- Dec 28 - at Florida Panthers - 6 p.m.
- Dec 29 - at Tampa Bay Lightning - 6 p.m.
January 2027
- Jan. 1 - vs. Florida Panthers - 1 p.m.
- Jan. 2 - at Carolina Hurricanes - 6 p.m.
- Jan. 5 - vs. Edmonton Oilers - 6:30 p.m.
- Jan. 7 - at Winnipeg Jets - 7 p.m.
- Jan. 9 - at Minnesota Wild - 7 p.m.
- Jan. 10 - at Colorado Avalanche - 7 p.m.
- Jan. 12 - vs. Philadelphia Flyers - 7 p.m.
- Jan. 14 - vs. Montreal Canadiens - 7 p.m.
- Jan. 16 - at Buffalo Sabres - 6 p.m.
- Jan. 18 - at New York Islanders - 2 p.m.
- Jan. 20 - vs. Vancouver Canucks - 1 p.m.
- Jan. 21 - at Philadelphia Flyers - 6 p.m.
- Jan. 23 - vs. Los Angeles Kings - 4 p.m.
- Jan. 26 - vs. Vegas Golden Knights - 7 p.m.
- Jan. 28 - at San Jose Sharks - 9 p.m.
- Jan. 30 - at Anaheim Ducks - 9 p.m.
- Jan. 31 - at Utah Mammoth - 7 p.m.
February 2027
- Feb. 2 - at Utah Mammoth - 8 p.m.
- Feb. 13 - vs. Anaheim Ducks - 12 p.m.
- Feb. 16 - vs. New Jersey Devils - 7 p.m.
- Feb. 18 - vs. Toronto Maple Leafs - 7 p.m.
- Feb. 20 - at Columbus Blue Jackets - 4 p.m.
- Feb. 21 - at Washington Capitals - 5 p.m.
- Feb. 23 - vs. Winnipeg Jets - 7 p.m.
- Feb. 25 - vs. Edmonton Oilers - 7 p.m.
- Feb. 27 - vs. Los Angeles Kings - 7 p.m.
March 2027
- March 2 - vs. Colorado Avalanche - 7 p.m.
- March 4 - vs. Utah Mammoth - 7 p.m.
- March 6 - vs. Minnesota Wild - 7 p.m.
- March 9 - at St. Louis Blues - 7 p.m.
- March 11 - at Edmonton Oilers - 7 p.m.
- March 13 - at Winnipeg Jets - 2:30 p.m.
- March 15 - at Calgary Flames - 8:30 p.m.
- March 17 - at Vancouver Canucks - 9 p.m.
- March 20 - vs. Boston Bruins - 4 p.m.
- March 23 - vs. New York Rangers - 7 p.m.
- March 26 - at Chicago Blackhawks - 7 p.m.
- March 27 - at Dallas Stars - 7 p.m.
- March 30 - vs. Buffalo Sabres - 7 p.m.
April 2027
- April 1 - vs. Chicago Blackhawks - 7 p.m.
- April 3 - vs. Calgary Flames - 2:30 p.m.
- April 6 - vs. Seattle Kraken - 7 p.m.
- April 8 - at Chicago Blackhawks - 7 p.m.
- April 10 - vs. Dallas Stars - 6 p.m.
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