Pinchuk's Big Debut: Predators' KHL Import Set for First Test Against Carolina
NASHVILLE — The Nashville Predators open the new season on Sunday as their prospects clash with the Carolina Hurricanes in an exhibition game. The 2026 Prospect Showcase features several interesting names, but none bigger than Belarusian center Vitali Pinchuk.
Pinchuk, a three-time KHL All-Star, signed a one-year, entry-level contract with the Predators in April after playing the last six seasons in the KHL. He scored the third-most goals in the KHL last season with 31 and added 35 assists in 65 games, making the 24-year-old one the one to watch this weekend.
He spent time with the media after Saturday's practice and explained why he chose to sign with the Predators this offseason.
"Because I spoke with the general manager," Pinchuk said. "I like what he had to say. It's a great city, great team with a lot of older guys who can help you and teach you. It's good."
Pinchuk credited Nashville for welcoming him with open arms and pointed to a new teammate with a similar background who has made the transition easier.
"Oh, it's great, Pinchuk said. "Great city, warm. I like it. Great team. The people speak with me and help me a lot. Ilya Lyubushkin. I'm liking it because he's on the team. He helps me so much."
Lyubushkin spent five seasons in the KHL before joining the Arizona Coyotes in 2018. He's entering his 11th season in the NHL, but his first in Nashville after being acquired as part of the Mavrik Bourque trade.
"Yeah, because he speaks Russian," Pinchuk explained. "He has helped me, like, every day. If I don't understand something, he just translates to me. He's an old guy. He knows all the things in the NHL. It's great for me because if I don't understand something, I may be scared to answer because people may think it's stupid, but he helps me every time."
Despite the obvious hype around the 6-foot-3, 205-pound center, Pinchuk's demeanor exuded humility. He expressed excitement for an NHL opportunity, but was honest about needing to improve his game, criticizing his defensive positioning in the KHL as a weakness to address.
The forward has been a center most of his career, but has experience playing on the wing during his long season in the OHL.
"I've played center my whole life, but I can play wing too," Pinchuk said. "Whatever the coaches need from me, I'll do. I just want to be on the ice and help the team win."
That flexibility could prove valuable as Nashville sorts out its lineup this season, and Sunday's exhibition against Carolina offers the first real look at how Pinchuk's game translates to North American ice — speed, physicality, and all. The Predators won't make any final judgments off two showcase games, but for a fan base eager to see what an $1 million bet on a KHL scoring champion looks like in person, it's a start.
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