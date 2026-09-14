Three Takeaways From The Predators' Prospects 4-1 Victory Over Carolina

With the first whistle midway through the game (and a wicked save to get it), goalie T.J. Semptimphelter swapped for Ben Hrebik



Interestingly, both Hrebik and Canes goalie prospect Zachary Jovanovski (on the bench now) will be teammates for Cory Stillman's Guelph Storm (OHL)… pic.twitter.com/PFsG9o9chy