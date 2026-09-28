Barry Trotz Selected As Sixth Preds Golden Hall Member

NASHVILLE — The Nashville Predators announced via press release on Monday that former head coach and general manager Barry Trotz is the lone 2026 inductee to the Preds Golden Hall. Trotz will be celebrated before the Oct. 29 matchup against the Washington Capitals.

“I am truly honored to be recognized in this fashion by David Poile and the Predators organization,” Trotz said. “When I look back on my career, I am incredibly grateful that David hired me for my first NHL job back in 1997, and that I was able to spend so many wonderful years in Nashville as both a coach and GM. As I have said before, the great thing about this game is if you're all in, you're all in, and you have to be if you're going to be successful. You also need people around you to not only get you there, but keep you there. This would not have been possible without the support of my family and all the coaches, players and staff members I’ve worked with over the years, and our great fans who have made Nashville home.”

The Preds Golden Hall honors individuals who have positively represented the Predators on and off the ice since the franchise's inception in 1998.

“Barry Trotz is synonymous with the Nashville Predators,” Preds Golden Hall Chairman David Poile said. “When you consider the history of our franchise, it is impossible to not think of the work Barry did to help lay the foundation for what the Predators are today – he made our game accessible to our community while dedicating himself to putting a successful team on the ice. But, his place in our history goes beyond what he did as a head coach and GM. Few people have done more for the Nashville community over the years than Barry has, and that connection with our fanbase makes him beloved to this day. Barry is a deserving member of the Preds Golden Hall’s Class of 2026.”

Trotz was hired by Poile in August of 1997 and won over 550 games while guiding the franchise to seven different postseason appearances. He coached the third-most games with a single franchise in NHL history with 1,196 and is a two-time winner of the Jack Adams Award. Trotz went on to win the 2018 Stanley Cup with the Washington Capitals.

He succeeded Poile as Predators general manaager in 2023 and served in that role for three seasons, leading the Predators to one postseason appearances.

Trotz served as a board member for the Peterson for Parkinson's Foundation and worked with Best Buddies of Tennessee as his impact in the community went beyond the ice.

Preds Golden Hall Inductees 2024 - David Poile, Pekka Rinne, Shea Weber

2025 - Pete Weber, Terry Crisp

2026 - Barry Trotz

Follow us on Twitter/X , Facebook , YouTube , Threads , Bluesky and Instagram for the latest news.