Nashville Predators On SI

Bridgestone Arena Debuts New Concession Items Ahead of 2026-27 Hockey Season

Fans coming to watch Nashville Predators hockey will have no shortage of dining options inside Bridgestone Arena.

Joe Gaither

Nachos
Nachos / @brooks.bites_ on Instagram

Bridgestone Arena and the Nashville Predators unveiled new dining options ahead of the 2026-27 hockey season on Tuesday. Fans can fuel up with a variety of culinary choices while cheering on the Predators.

Team reporter Brooks Bratten showcased some of the mouthwatering new selections on his Instagram page. Nashville's first preseason game on Tuesday, Sept. 22, is the first chance to enjoy the new menu options.

1. Buffalo Chicken Cheesy Breadsticks

Cheese stick
Buffalo Chicken Cheesy Breadsticks / @brooks.bites_ on Instagram

2. Mister Softee Ice Cream

Ice Cream
Mister Softee Ice Creame / @brooks.bites_ on Instagram

3. Buffalo Chicken Dip

Chicken Di
Buffalo Chicken Dip / @brooks.bites_ on Instagram

4. Spicy Margarita Package

Margarit
Spicy Margarita Package / @brooks.bites_ on Instagram

5. Birria Boom Box Nachos

Nacho
Birria Boom Box Nachos / @brooks.bites_ on Instagram

6. Braised Beef Nachos

Nacho
Braised Beef Nachos / @brooks.bites_ on Instagram

7. Chicken Quesadilla

Quesadill
Chicken Quesadilla / @brooks.bites_ on Instagram

8. Southwestern Egg Rolls

Egg Roll
Southwestern Egg Rolls / @brooks.bites_ on Instagram

9. Confetti Popcorn

Popcorn
Confetti Popcorn / @brooks.bites_ on Instagram

10. Beignets

Beignet
Beignets / @brooks.bites_ on Instagram

11. Mushroom & Swiss Burger

Hamburge
Mushroom & Swiss Burger / @brooks.bites_ on Instagram

12. Cuban Sandwich

Cuba
Cuban Sandwich / @brooks.bites_ on Instagram

13. French Dip Sandwich

French Di
French Dip / @brooks.bites_ on Instagram

14. The Fang

Frozen drink
The Fang / @brooks.bites_ on Instagram

Nashville Predators 2026-27 Schedule (All Times Central)

October 2026

  • Oct. 1 - vs. Minnesota Wild - 7 p.m.
  • Oct. 3 - vs. Dallas Stars - 7 p.m.
  • Oct. 6 - at Toronto Maple Leafs - 6 p.m.
  • Oct. 8 - at Montreal Canadians - 6 p.m.
  • Oct. 10 - at Ottawa Senators - 6 p.m.
  • Oct. 13 - vs. Vegas Golden Knights - 7:45 p.m.
  • Oct. 15 - vs. San Jose Sharks - 7 p.m.
  • Oct. 17 - vs. St. Louis Blues - 7 p.m.
  • Oct. 22 - at Boston Bruins - 6 p.m.
  • Oct. 24 - at Pittsburgh Penguins - 6 p.m.
  • Oct. 25 - vs. Colorado Avalanche - 7 p.m.
  • Oct. 27 - vs. New York Islanders - 7 p.m.
  • Oct. 29 - vs. Washington Capitals - 7 p.m.
  • Oct. 31 - vs. Tampa Bay Lightning - 1 p.m.

November 2026

  • Nov. 3 - vs. Carolina Hurricanes - 7 p.m.
  • Nov. 5 - at Colorado Avalanche - 8:30 p.m.
  • Nov. 7 - vs. St. Louis Blues - 12 p.m.
  • Nov. 10 - at Los Angeles Kings - 9 p.m.
  • Nov. 11 - at Anaheim Ducks - 9 p.m.
  • Nov. 13 - at Vegas Golden Knights - 9 p.m.
  • Nov. 15 - at San Jose Sharks - 8 p.m.
  • Nov. 17 - at Minnesota Wild - 7 p.m.
  • Nov. 21 - vs. Pittsburgh Penguins - 5 p.m.
  • Nov. 25 - at Dallas Stars - 7 p.m.
  • Nov. 27 - vs. Utah Mammoth - 12 p.m.
  • Nov. 28 - at Detroit Red Wings - 6 p.m.
  • Nov. 30 - vs. Ottawa Senators - 12 p.m.

December 2026

  • Dec. 3 - vs. Chicago Blackhawks - 7 p.m.
  • Dec. 5 - vs. Columbus Blue Jackets - 1 p.m.
  • Dec. 6 - at St. Louis Blues - 4 p.m.
  • Dec. 8 - at Calgary Flames - 7 p.m.
  • Dec 10 - at Vancouver Canucks - 8 p.m.
  • Dec. 12 - at Seattle Kraken - 9 p.m.
  • Dec. 15 - vs. Seattle Kraken - 7 p.m.
  • Dec. 18 - at New York Rangers - 6 p.m.
  • Dec. 20 - at New Jersey Devils - 6 p.m.
  • Dec 22 - vs. Winnipeg Jets - 7 p.m.
  • Dec 26 - vs. Detroit Red Wings - 6 p.m.
  • Dec 28 - at Florida Panthers - 6 p.m.
  • Dec 29 - at Tampa Bay Lightning - 6 p.m.

January 2027

  • Jan. 1 - vs. Florida Panthers - 1 p.m.
  • Jan. 2 - at Carolina Hurricanes - 6 p.m.
  • Jan. 5 - vs. Edmonton Oilers - 6:30 p.m.
  • Jan. 7 - at Winnipeg Jets - 7 p.m.
  • Jan. 9 - at Minnesota Wild - 7 p.m.
  • Jan. 10 - at Colorado Avalanche - 7 p.m.
  • Jan. 12 - vs. Philadelphia Flyers - 7 p.m.
  • Jan. 14 - vs. Montreal Canadiens - 7 p.m.
  • Jan. 16 - at Buffalo Sabres - 6 p.m.
  • Jan. 18 - at New York Islanders - 2 p.m.
  • Jan. 20 - vs. Vancouver Canucks - 1 p.m.
  • Jan. 21 - at Philadelphia Flyers - 6 p.m.
  • Jan. 23 - vs. Los Angeles Kings - 4 p.m.
  • Jan. 26 - vs. Vegas Golden Knights - 7 p.m.
  • Jan. 28 - at San Jose Sharks - 9 p.m.
  • Jan. 30 - at Anaheim Ducks - 9 p.m.
  • Jan. 31 - at Utah Mammoth - 7 p.m.

February 2027

  • Feb. 2 - at Utah Mammoth - 8 p.m.
  • Feb. 13 - vs. Anaheim Ducks - 12 p.m.
  • Feb. 16 - vs. New Jersey Devils - 7 p.m.
  • Feb. 18 - vs. Toronto Maple Leafs - 7 p.m.
  • Feb. 20 - at Columbus Blue Jackets - 4 p.m.
  • Feb. 21 - at Washington Capitals - 5 p.m.
  • Feb. 23 - vs. Winnipeg Jets - 7 p.m.
  • Feb. 25 - vs. Edmonton Oilers - 7 p.m.
  • Feb. 27 - vs. Los Angeles Kings - 7 p.m.

March 2027

  • March 2 - vs. Colorado Avalanche - 7 p.m.
  • March 4 - vs. Utah Mammoth - 7 p.m.
  • March 6 - vs. Minnesota Wild - 7 p.m.
  • March 9 - at St. Louis Blues - 7 p.m.
  • March 11 - at Edmonton Oilers - 7 p.m.
  • March 13 - at Winnipeg Jets - 2:30 p.m.
  • March 15 - at Calgary Flames - 8:30 p.m.
  • March 17 - at Vancouver Canucks - 9 p.m.
  • March 20 - vs. Boston Bruins - 4 p.m.
  • March 23 - vs. New York Rangers - 7 p.m.
  • March 26 - at Chicago Blackhawks - 7 p.m.
  • March 27 - at Dallas Stars - 7 p.m.
  • March 30 - vs. Buffalo Sabres - 7 p.m.

April 2027

  • April 1 - vs. Chicago Blackhawks - 7 p.m.
  • April 3 - vs. Calgary Flames - 2:30 p.m.
  • April 6 - vs. Seattle Kraken - 7 p.m.
  • April 8 - at Chicago Blackhawks - 7 p.m.
  • April 10 - vs. Dallas Stars - 6 p.m.

Follow us on Twitter/XFacebookYouTubeThreadsBluesky and Instagram for the latest news.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS On SI

Published |Modified
Joe Gaither
JOE GAITHER

Joe Gaither covers the Nashville Predators for Nashville Predators On SI. He also oversees videos and podcasts for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral. He began his sports media career in radio in 2019, working for three years in Tuscaloosa covering the University of Alabama and other local high school sports. In 2023 he joined BamaCentral to cover a variety of Crimson Tide sports and recruiting, in addition to hosting the “Joe Gaither Show” podcast. His work has also appeared on the Boston College, Miami, Missouri and Vanderbilt college On SI sites.

Home/All Things Predators