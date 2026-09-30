How To Watch The Nashville Predators Regular Season Games
NASHVILLE — The Nashville Predators kick off the 84-game regular season on Thursday with a home matchup against the Minnesota Wild. On Wednesday the organization announced the launch of their streaming service and an additional over-the-airwaves channel to watch the 2026-27 regular season.
Predators fans in the team's TV viewing area can stream 81 of the 84 regular-season games on the Nashville Predators App. The regular-season pass costs $74, less than $1 per game. The season pass includes access to on-demand replays and exclusive content. The remaining three regular-season games will be broadcast exclusively on ESPN+.
Additionally, the Predators and Scripps Sports announced an agreement with FOX 5 Atlanta to bring the NHL to Georgia. The Nashville Predators added FOX 5 (WAGA-TV) as one of its television partners, expanding the broadcast footprint to a fourth state. FOX 5 will provide a full season of Predators action with broadcasts airing on BUZZR, channel 5.3, and select matchups on FOX 5's main 5.1 channel.
“Atlanta has a proud hockey history, and FOX 5 is excited to bring NHL action back to viewers across our community,” said FOX 5 Atlanta SVP/General Manager Bill Schneider said in a statement. “As someone who grew up in Georgia attending Atlanta Flames games – and later watched the Atlanta Thrashers as an adult – I know firsthand the passion this market has for hockey. We’re proud that FOX 5 can now give Atlanta fans a local destination to watch the Nashville Predators all season long.”
The broadcasts feature 30-minute editions of both the Predators Pregame Show and Predators Postgame Show accompanying each game featuring the Predators TV broadcast team of Willy Daunic, Chris Mason, Hal Gill, Lyndsay Rowley and Kara Hammer.
Where to Find the Nashville Predators App
- iOS/Android
- Amazon Fire TV
- Android TV
- Apple TV
- Roku
- Web via PredsTV.com
Nashville Predators Local Viewing Markets
Tennessee
Nashville – Channel 28.1 (WNPX) – Flagship Station
Memphis - Channel 5.3 (WMC)
Knoxville - Channel 8.2 (WVLT)
Chattanooga - Channel 49.2 (WTVL)
Jackson - Channel 7.5 (WBBJ)
Kentucky
Louisville - Channel 41.2 (WDRB)
Lexington - Channel 36.2 (WTVQ)
Alabama
Huntsville - Channel 48.3 (WAFF)
Georgia
FOX 5 Atlanta (WAGA-TV)
Nashville Predators National Broadcasts
- Nov. 5 - at Colorado, 8:30 p.m. CT
- Nov. 10 - at Los Angeles, 9 p.m. CT
Jan. 5 - vs. Edmonton, 6:30 p.m. CT
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Joe Gaither covers the Nashville Predators for Nashville Predators On SI. He also oversees videos and podcasts for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral. He began his sports media career in radio in 2019, working for three years in Tuscaloosa covering the University of Alabama and other local high school sports. In 2023 he joined BamaCentral to cover a variety of Crimson Tide sports and recruiting, in addition to hosting the “Joe Gaither Show” podcast. His work has also appeared on the Boston College, Miami, Missouri and Vanderbilt college On SI sites.Follow JoeGaither6