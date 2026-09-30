How To Watch The Nashville Predators Regular Season Games

NASHVILLE — The Nashville Predators kick off the 84-game regular season on Thursday with a home matchup against the Minnesota Wild. On Wednesday the organization announced the launch of their streaming service and an additional over-the-airwaves channel to watch the 2026-27 regular season.

Predators fans in the team's TV viewing area can stream 81 of the 84 regular-season games on the Nashville Predators App. The regular-season pass costs $74, less than $1 per game. The season pass includes access to on-demand replays and exclusive content. The remaining three regular-season games will be broadcast exclusively on ESPN+.

Additionally, the Predators and Scripps Sports announced an agreement with FOX 5 Atlanta to bring the NHL to Georgia. The Nashville Predators added FOX 5 (WAGA-TV) as one of its television partners, expanding the broadcast footprint to a fourth state. FOX 5 will provide a full season of Predators action with broadcasts airing on BUZZR, channel 5.3, and select matchups on FOX 5's main 5.1 channel.

“Atlanta has a proud hockey history, and FOX 5 is excited to bring NHL action back to viewers across our community,” said FOX 5 Atlanta SVP/General Manager Bill Schneider said in a statement. “As someone who grew up in Georgia attending Atlanta Flames games – and later watched the Atlanta Thrashers as an adult – I know firsthand the passion this market has for hockey. We’re proud that FOX 5 can now give Atlanta fans a local destination to watch the Nashville Predators all season long.”

The broadcasts feature 30-minute editions of both the Predators Pregame Show and Predators Postgame Show accompanying each game featuring the Predators TV broadcast team of Willy Daunic, Chris Mason, Hal Gill, Lyndsay Rowley and Kara Hammer.

Where to Find the Nashville Predators App

iOS/Android

Amazon Fire TV

Android TV

Apple TV

Roku

Web via PredsTV.com

Nashville Predators Local Viewing Markets

Tennessee Nashville – Channel 28.1 (WNPX) – Flagship Station

Memphis - Channel 5.3 (WMC)

Knoxville - Channel 8.2 (WVLT)

Chattanooga - Channel 49.2 (WTVL)

Jackson - Channel 7.5 (WBBJ)

Kentucky Louisville - Channel 41.2 (WDRB)

Lexington - Channel 36.2 (WTVQ)

Alabama Huntsville - Channel 48.3 (WAFF)

Georgia FOX 5 Atlanta (WAGA-TV)

Nashville Predators National Broadcasts

Nov. 5 - at Colorado, 8:30 p.m. CT

Nov. 10 - at Los Angeles, 9 p.m. CT

Jan. 5 - vs. Edmonton, 6:30 p.m. CT

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