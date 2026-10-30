Predators Chants and Traditions: A First-Timer’s Guide to Smashville

NASHVILLE — The Predators score. Everyone stands. Tim McGraw enters the conversation. Before a first-time visitor has finished celebrating, the people nearby have moved on to a coordinated assessment of the opposing goaltender. Apparently, there was homework completed.

A night at Bridgestone Arena comes with a vocabulary that extends beyond icing, offside, and whatever the referee just called. There are gestures, musical cues, and entire exchanges that can leave a newcomer wondering whether everyone else attended orientation.

Fortunately, participation does not require a childhood spent in hockey rinks. A little context helps. So does accepting that, in Nashville, a goal celebration may have several paragraphs.

After a Goal, Give It a Minute

Tim McGraw’s “I Like It, I Love It” is part of Nashville’s established goal celebration. The musical celebration and the crowd’s contributions are related, but they are not interchangeable. If you are trying to follow along, listen for the transitions rather than assuming the horn means everyone will shout the same thing at once.

Cellblock 303’s chant guide documents the familiar “Hey! You suck!” response, the counting of Nashville’s goals, and the subsequent attention directed toward the visiting goalie. The practical advice: celebrate the goal first. The crowd will provide further instructions.

The Goalie Is Getting an Unsolicited Review

“It’s all your fault” is a chant aimed at the opposing goaltender after Nashville scores. The goalie’s name is part of the treatment, too.

This should not be mistaken for a carefully considered breakdown of defensive responsibility.

Hockey goals can involve missed assignments, deflections, screens and excellent offensive execution. The crowd has elected to simplify the paperwork.

For newcomers, the important distinction is the target. This is a visiting-goalie taunt, not Nashville turning on its own scorer or expressing regret about the goal.

You can understand the tradition without knowing every word. Following the game does not require passing a volume test.

Fang Fingers Require No Equipment

When Nashville gets a power play, watch the hands around you. Fans curl their index and middle fingers into the shape of fangs and raise them in the familiar Fang Fingers gesture.

The hockey explanation is straightforward: a power play generally gives one team a numerical advantage because an opponent is serving a penalty.

The Nashville explanation involves everyone briefly acquiring teeth on their hands. Follow the arena’s cue and copy the gesture around you. Foam accessories are a personal styling decision.

“Thanks, Paul” Is Exactly What It Sounds Like

After the one-minute announcement, listen for “Thanks, Paul,” the crowd’s response to public-address announcer Paul McCann. It is an unusually polite entry in an evening that also includes blaming a stranger for his employer’s defensive problems.

This one is easy to learn. Wait for the announcement. Offer your appreciation. Resume sipping your beer and maybe shouting a few questionable statements.

Cellblock 303 Is a Useful Name to Know

You may hear fans refer to Cellblock 303, the supporter group associated with Section 303. Its website maintains a chant guide, making it a useful resource for anyone who prefers to arrive with a little preparation. Think of the guide as a reference rather than a promise that every chant will happen at every game. Crowds respond to the night in front of them. Timing, participation, and wording can vary.

That variability is part of being there. Eventually, the cue becomes familiar, and the next response arrives without much thought.

Until then, there is no need to spend the entire game worrying about whether you are doing it correctly. Watch the ice. Listen to the people around you. Ask the person beside you what you missed.

A first Predators game already supplies plenty to take in. Memorizing the crowd can wait until after you have found your seat.

Which chant or tradition confused you on your first visit and which one would you teach a newcomer before puck drop?

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