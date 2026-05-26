Rumors of a "Logical Target" Emerge in Nashville Predators General Manager Search
The longer the Nashville Predators general manager search goes on, the more rumors will be able to come up surrounding it, and Sunday night brought a big one. Many have speculated that the hunt has taken so long because the organization is waiting to talk to someone who’s team is still in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and a name has finally emerged on that front.
Colorado Avalanche general manager Chris MacFarland has come up as a name that may make sense for Nashville. On the newest episode of 32 Thoughts: The Podcast, SportsNet insider Elliotte Friedman revealed a few things about the Predators' search, most notably as it relates to MacFarland, a “logical target.”
As the search extends, it becomes more logical that Nashville is waiting on someone, and MacFarland would be an incredibly valuable hire for the Predators. But is he a feasible option?
“You’ll remember earlier in the year when they began their search, they asked for permission to speak to the [general manager] of the Hurricanes, Eric Tulsky, and they were rejected,” Friedman said. “There is no way, similarly, that Colorado would even consider that request with the team still playing if it was made. I don’t know that it has been made...”
MacFarland also reportedly has multiple years remaining on his contract.
“Also, from what I understand, Chris MacFarland’s contract is not expiring,” Friedman added. “I don’t know the exact terms, but he is under contract beyond the season, so it’s not like he could just pack up and leave.”
Another question would be whether or not it would even be the right move for MacFarland, who reportedly won’t leave Colorado “unless it was just a huge step up,” per Friedman. Then, The Toronto Star’s Jonah Seigel reported that MacFarland would be hired as the Vice President of Hockey Operations, a promotion from his current role.
The Colorado Avalanche has ascended to premier contender status under MacFarland, earning a franchise-record 121 points this season to finish as the top seed in the Western Conference. It has just three drafted players on its roster, acquiring the rest through trades, such as in-season moves for Nazem Kadri, Nicolas Ray and more.
Even so, Colorado seems primed to be in a championship window for at least a few more years. Would leaving that for the Predators job really be that huge step up MacFarland is looking for?
As the Predators general manager search has already taken this long, it makes sense that they may be waiting to talk to MacFarland. He’d be an incredible hire for a franchise at something of a crossroads, and it seems they’re so willing to hold out for him, they’re still holding their other options on the line.
“From what I understand, some people who are in the earlier part of the process haven’t been told they’re out,” Friedman said. “So, I think what we’re waiting for here is: can Nashville talk to anyone else? If the answer is no, then either they circle back or they go to somebody else that they really like.”
This search appears to be continuing until Nashville can speak to MacFarland, which may be expedited with the Avalanche down 3-0 to Vegas in the Western Conference Final, but there’s still plenty of runway left until a hire is made.
“I don’t believe there’s any agreement in place,” Friedman said. “I don’t believe this is anywhere near as far along as it’s been suggested. But do I think it’s possible they will ask to talk to him when Colorado’s season is over? Yes. But the idea that it’s a done-dealer, he’s 100% going there, I think that’s way premature.”