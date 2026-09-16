The Nashville Predators Release Renderings of Upgrades to Bridgestone Arena and Centennial Ice Rink.
NASHVILLE – The Nashville Predators released new renderings on Sept. 15 showing the next phase of planned upgrades to Bridgestone Arena and the Centennial Ice Rink.
Starting with Bridgestone Arena, the renderings focus on the 5th Avenue and Broadway entrance, previewing additional entry and exit points, expanded retail and food options, and refreshed spire and exterior wall design elements. The project, titled "Smashville's Next Stage", is slated to break ground in summer 2027, with a three-year construction timeline.
1. Renders of Bridgestone Arena Upgrades
2. Renders of Bridgestone Arena Upgrades
3. Renders of Bridgestone Arena Upgrades
4. Renders of Bridgestone Arena Upgrades
The franchise also shared its first look at renovations coming to the Predators' training facility at Centennial Ice Rink. Those plans include a new rear entrance (replacing the current players-only parking lot), a players' lounge and recovery room, and a dedicated dining area. Unlike the arena project, the Centennial locker room upgrades are on a much faster track, with completion targeted for September 2027.
The new renderings build on the Predators' broader investment in the Centennial Sportsplex. In January, the team finalized a lease agreement with Metro Nashville, committing up to $30 million in capital upgrades in exchange for operational control of the ice facilities. Notably, the newly unveiled locker room and training facility upgrades fall outside that $30 million figure as a separate expense the team is covering on its own.
5. Renders of Centennial Ice Rink Upgrades
6. Renders of Centennial Ice Rink Upgrades
7. Renders of Centennial Ice Rink Upgrades
8. Renders of Centennial Ice Rink Upgrades
9. Renders of Centennial Ice Rink Upgrades
Nashville Predators 2026-27 Schedule (All Times Central)
October 2026
- Oct. 1 - vs. Minnesota Wild - 7 p.m.
- Oct. 3 - vs. Dallas Stars - 7 p.m.
- Oct. 6 - at Toronto Maple Leafs - 6 p.m.
- Oct. 8 - at Montreal Canadians - 6 p.m.
- Oct. 10 - at Ottawa Senators - 6 p.m.
- Oct. 13 - vs. Vegas Golden Knights - 7:45 p.m.
- Oct. 15 - vs. San Jose Sharks - 7 p.m.
- Oct. 17 - vs. St. Louis Blues - 7 p.m.
- Oct. 22 - at Boston Bruins - 6 p.m.
- Oct. 24 - at Pittsburgh Penguins - 6 p.m.
- Oct. 25 - vs. Colorado Avalanche - 7 p.m.
- Oct. 27 - vs. New York Islanders - 7 p.m.
- Oct. 29 - vs. Washington Capitals - 7 p.m.
- Oct. 31 - vs. Tampa Bay Lightning - 1 p.m.
November 2026
- Nov. 3 - vs. Carolina Hurricanes - 7 p.m.
- Nov. 5 - at Colorado Avalanche - 8:30 p.m.
- Nov. 7 - vs. St. Louis Blues - 12 p.m.
- Nov. 10 - at Los Angeles Kings - 9 p.m.
- Nov. 11 - at Anaheim Ducks - 9 p.m.
- Nov. 13 - at Vegas Golden Knights - 9 p.m.
- Nov. 15 - at San Jose Sharks - 8 p.m.
- Nov. 17 - at Minnesota Wild - 7 p.m.
- Nov. 21 - vs. Pittsburgh Penguins - 5 p.m.
- Nov. 25 - at Dallas Stars - 7 p.m.
- Nov. 27 - vs. Utah Mammoth - 12 p.m.
- Nov. 28 - at Detroit Red Wings - 6 p.m.
- Nov. 30 - vs. Ottawa Senators - 12 p.m.
December 2026
- Dec. 3 - vs. Chicago Blackhawks - 7 p.m.
- Dec. 5 - vs. Columbus Blue Jackets - 1 p.m.
- Dec. 6 - at St. Louis Blues - 4 p.m.
- Dec. 8 - at Calgary Flames - 7 p.m.
- Dec 10 - at Vancouver Canucks - 8 p.m.
- Dec. 12 - at Seattle Kraken - 9 p.m.
- Dec. 15 - vs. Seattle Kraken - 7 p.m.
- Dec. 18 - at New York Rangers - 6 p.m.
- Dec. 20 - at New Jersey Devils - 6 p.m.
- Dec 22 - vs. Winnipeg Jets - 7 p.m.
- Dec 26 - vs. Detroit Red Wings - 6 p.m.
- Dec 28 - at Florida Panthers - 6 p.m.
- Dec 29 - at Tampa Bay Lightning - 6 p.m.
January 2027
- Jan. 1 - vs. Florida Panthers - 1 p.m.
- Jan. 2 - at Carolina Hurricanes - 6 p.m.
- Jan. 5 - vs. Edmonton Oilers - 6:30 p.m.
- Jan. 7 - at Winnipeg Jets - 7 p.m.
- Jan. 9 - at Minnesota Wild - 7 p.m.
- Jan. 10 - at Colorado Avalanche - 7 p.m.
- Jan. 12 - vs. Philadelphia Flyers - 7 p.m.
- Jan. 14 - vs. Montreal Canadiens - 7 p.m.
- Jan. 16 - at Buffalo Sabres - 6 p.m.
- Jan. 18 - at New York Islanders - 2 p.m.
- Jan. 20 - vs. Vancouver Canucks - 1 p.m.
- Jan. 21 - at Philadelphia Flyers - 6 p.m.
- Jan. 23 - vs. Los Angeles Kings - 4 p.m.
- Jan. 26 - vs. Vegas Golden Knights - 7 p.m.
- Jan. 28 - at San Jose Sharks - 9 p.m.
- Jan. 30 - at Anaheim Ducks - 9 p.m.
- Jan. 31 - at Utah Mammoth - 7 p.m.
February 2027
- Feb. 2 - at Utah Mammoth - 8 p.m.
- Feb. 13 - vs. Anaheim Ducks - 12 p.m.
- Feb. 16 - vs. New Jersey Devils - 7 p.m.
- Feb. 18 - vs. Toronto Maple Leafs - 7 p.m.
- Feb. 20 - at Columbus Blue Jackets - 4 p.m.
- Feb. 21 - at Washington Capitals - 5 p.m.
- Feb. 23 - vs. Winnipeg Jets - 7 p.m.
- Feb. 25 - vs. Edmonton Oilers - 7 p.m.
- Feb. 27 - vs. Los Angeles Kings - 7 p.m.
March 2027
- March 2 - vs. Colorado Avalanche - 7 p.m.
- March 4 - vs. Utah Mammoth - 7 p.m.
- March 6 - vs. Minnesota Wild - 7 p.m.
- March 9 - at St. Louis Blues - 7 p.m.
- March 11 - at Edmonton Oilers - 7 p.m.
- March 13 - at Winnipeg Jets - 2:30 p.m.
- March 15 - at Calgary Flames - 8:30 p.m.
- March 17 - at Vancouver Canucks - 9 p.m.
- March 20 - vs. Boston Bruins - 4 p.m.
- March 23 - vs. New York Rangers - 7 p.m.
- March 26 - at Chicago Blackhawks - 7 p.m.
- March 27 - at Dallas Stars - 7 p.m.
- March 30 - vs. Buffalo Sabres - 7 p.m.
April 2027
- April 1 - vs. Chicago Blackhawks - 7 p.m.
- April 3 - vs. Calgary Flames - 2:30 p.m.
- April 6 - vs. Seattle Kraken - 7 p.m.
- April 8 - at Chicago Blackhawks - 7 p.m.
- April 10 - vs. Dallas Stars - 6 p.m.
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