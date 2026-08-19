What Are Nashville's Best Theme Nights in 2026-27?
The Nashville Predators announced that single-game tickets for the 2026-27 season go on sale Tuesday, Sept. 1, at 10 a.m. CT. Additionally, the franchise announced plans for the themed home games, sparking excitement for fans planning to check out the Predators at Bridgestone Arena this year.
What are the best Nashville Predator theme nights in 2026-27?
10. Opening Night
Nashville opens the season at home on Oct. 1 against the Minnesota Wild. Fans can enjoy the Gold Walk and a Plaza Party outside Bridgestone Arena and every fan in attendance will receive an exclusive Opening Night t-shirt. The Predators and Wild split last season's series 2-2 with two one-goal games in Nashville.
9. Military Appreciation Week
The Predators are celebrating and honoring members of the military with "Military Appreciation Week" in March. Nashville hosts the Utah Mammoth on March 4 and the Minnesota Wild on March 6. Last season, the Predators honored active and retired members of the military and gave themed merchandise to fans.
8. New Year's Day
The Predators lost 4-1 on New Year's Day 2026 to the Seattle Kraken, but return to Bridgestone Arena for New Year's Day 2027 to take on the Florida Panthers in an afternoon matchup. Nashville split its two matchups with the Panthers last year, losing 8-3 at home last November.
7. Pekka Rinne Bobblehead Night
The Nashville Predators plan on honoring Hall of Fame goaltender Pekka Rinne twice this season, with the second coming on March 30 against the Buffalo Sabres. The franchise will give the first 10,000 fans in Bridgestone Arena a Rinne bobblehead.
6. Pride Night
The Nashville Predators partner with various local organizations in an effort to raise awareness and foster an inclusive environment for all fans. The Predators host Pride Night on Jan. 5 against the Edmonton Oilers.
5. Women of Smashville Night
The Predators host the Women of Smashville Night on Jan. 14 as the organization faces off against the Montreal Canadians. The evening is intended to celebrate the women who shape Nashville, hockey and the Predators organization. The evening will honor trailblazers with live entertainment and special in-game moments.
4. Fan Appreciation Night
Fan Appreciation Night culminates the season on the final home game of the year on April 10 against the Dallas Stars. Last season the Predators gave fans gold cowboy hats and had specialized merchandise to celebrate the season.
3. Wrestling Night
The Predators plan on hosting Wrestling Night on Dec. 15 against the Seattle Kraken. Fans in attendance will be given a "Championship Belt Bag" with commemorative memorabilia. Nashville won last season's series with the Kraken 2-1.
2. Pediatric Cancer Night
Pediatric Cancer Night is April 1 against the Chicago Blackhawks where Nashville will encourage numerous children battling disease by allowing various participation throughout the evening. The organization will conduct a silent auction and hold several ways for fans to donate money to the 365 Fund, created by former Predators goaltenderP ekka Rinne and former Predators captain Shea Weber as a way to stop pediatric cancer.
1. Catfish Gravy Boat Night
Who doesn't love a gravy boat? The Predators and Cracker Barrel are partnering to give out Catfish Gravy Boats on Nov. 7 when the Predators play the St. Louis Blues. Fans can become the talk of the Thanksgiving dinner table with brand new gravy boats shaped like catfish.
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