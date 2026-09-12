5 Candidates to Replace Dylan Larkin as Detroit Red Wings Captain
The Detroit Red Wings had plenty of business to deal with coming into this off-season, but through the first few months of the summer, there was very little news coming out of the organization. The biggest headline was the departure of Steve Yzerman as both General Manager and President of Hockey Operations, positions that are still yet to be filled by the Red Wings.
The other big piece of news in Detroit was captain Dylan Larkin requesting a trade, but given his no-trade clause, he originally named just three teams he'd accept a deal to, and with only one showing any interest in him, there's been no movement on a potential deal.
On Friday, we saw our first big piece of official news from the Red Wings on the situation, as they stated talks will be kept private and no big move will be made before a new front office is put in place. However, the team did officially strip Larkin of his captaincy, as was to be expected, and while a new captain wasn’t named immediately, the following are five players who could fill the role whenever a decision is made.
5. Andrew Copp
A piece of Dylan Larkin's loyalty and his love for the Red Wings comes as a result of him being a Michigan native, so in replacing him, naming another Michigan native that grew up as a Red Wings fan could make sense.
That leads us to 32-year-old Andrew Copp as the first option for Detroit, but given that he's only got one year left on his current contract, he could be seen as a long shot to replace Larkin.
Copp has spent the past four seasons with the Red Wings, and in 2025/26 he had a career-best year from a productivity standpoint, tallying nine goals and 43 points across 79 games, and in a big role, he's ready to put together another great campaign this year.
Realistically, the Red Wings, given where they are in the stages of building a contender, are likely going to want a captain in their 20s, but if their aim is a short-term option to lead them through this current situation, they couldn't go wrong with a proven veteran and leader like Copp.
4. Alex DeBrincat
Alex DeBrincat is another player with just one more year remaining on his current deal with the Red Wings, but given what he's meant to the organization in recent years, he would no doubt need to be considered a candidate for captaincy.
For the past three seasons, the 28-year-old has appeared in all 82 games for the Red Wings, and while he could have no doubt tried to jump ship like Larkin is, he's remained loyal to his hometown team.
Now, whenever the new front office takes over, they'll look to get a long-term commitment out of DeBrincat, as he is one of the most important pieces of a top-six that's lacked elite-level talent for a long time.
Knowing how key he is, a role in the leadership group in the place of Larkin is bare minimum for DeBrincat, and while he's not going to be the long-term answer, Detroit could do a lot worse than bringing in the native Michigan star as their newest captain.
3. Justin Faulk
Justin Faulk only just arrived in Detroit last season, with the organization giving up significant assets to land him in a trade involving the St. Louis Blues, and in 17 games with the team, he showed how important he can be.
While the right side of the Red Wings defense includes Moritz Seider and Axel Sandin-Pellikka, Faulk is the experienced veteran that plays the perfect role in between those two, giving the team the veteran leadership that they desperately need.
Like the two veterans on the list before him, Faulk is locked down for just one more season with Detroit, meaning that the new GM has plenty of work to do both in the long and short term future, so while naming him captain could come with a risk at 34-years-old, as a short-term option, there's no one more suited to the role.
2. Lucas Raymond
For the past two seasons, Lucas Raymond has been one of two Red Wings wearing an 'A' consistently, and in that time, he's taken his game to another level, representing arguably the most exciting player Detroit has had in a long, long time.
While he's not the favorite to be named the new captain, Raymond's leadership has grown immensely over the years, and whether or not he's named the Red Wings’ next leader, he'll remain a key piece of their on-ice leadership group.
Simply put, the Red Wings hit a home run with Raymond as the No. 4 pick back in 2020, and whether or not he's captain, he is arguably the most important piece of this teams future, and his development into a star could impact their potential moving forward, one way or another.
1. Moritz Seider
For many, it's a matter of when, not if Moritz Seider will be named the next captain of the Detroit Red Wings, as his style of play on the ice and leadership off it have long had him earmarked as the replacement for Larkin.
Not only is he a responsible player and always available, but he's improved every year in the NHL thus far, and in 2025/26, he showed he can be a top-10 defenseman in the NHL, posting 10 goals and 60 points in 82 games played with a +15 differential.
At just 25 years old, he also fits the timeline that the Red Wings are looking for in their next captain, and while we'll never know if he would have gotten the role if Larkin hadn't been stripped of the captaincy, he's now the clear favorite.
It's unclear if the Red Wings will name him captain ahead of the 2026/27 regular season, as it's obviously unclear when they'll have a new front office in place, but as of right now, Red Wings fans would be shocked if it was anyone but Seider as their next captain.