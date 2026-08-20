5 Red Wings Who Could Emerge as Award Candidates in 2025-26
The Detroit Red Wings have not had much succss when it comes to individual NHL awards in recent years, but that could change if several key players take another step forward in 2025-26.
Detroit has a young core that is beginning to establish itself around Moritz Seider, Lucas Raymond, and Marco Kasper, while veterans such as Dylan Larkin and Alex DeBrincat still have plenty of offensive upside.
The Red Wings may not have an obvious favorite for any of the major awards entering the season, but there are a few players who could find themselves in the conversation by the time voting rolls around.
Here are my top five picks for Detroit players who could emerge as award candidates in the 2026-27 season:
Moritz Seider — Norris Trophy
If there is one Red Wing who could make a serious push for an individual award, it is Seider. The 25-year-old defenseman is coming off a career year in 2025-26, recording 10 goals and 50 assists for a total of 60 points, while he continues to handle massive minutes in all situations. His performance was strong enough that some analysts believed he deserved to be a Norris Trophy Finalist.
The Norris conversation will obviously include the likes of Cale Makar, Quinn Hughes and other established stars, but Seider has the opportunity to put himself firmly in that group as well. If Detroit is able to take that next step forward defensively and Seider continues to produce at a high level while also handling tougher matchups; he could receive legitimate consideration for a Norris Trophy.
Lucas Raymond — Lady Byng Memorial Trophy
Raymond might be one of the more interesting potential candidates for an award that does not receive nearly as much attention as the Norris or Hart. Per NHL.com, the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy is an award given "to the player adjudged to have exhibited the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability."
The 24-year-old winger is already one of Detroit's most important offensive players. He finished the 2025-26 season with 25 goals and 76 points across 80 games.
What makes the Lady Byng an interesting possibility is that Raymond can produce at a high level without playing an overly reckless game. If he maintains his offensive production while continuing to stay out of the penalty box, he could become a player whom voters consider when looking for the league's best combination of skill and sportsmanship.
Marco Kasper — Selke Trophy
At just 22 years old, Kasper is entering one of the most important stages of his development. The Red Wings have already seen flashes of the two-way game that made him such an interesting prospect, and he could take another significant step in the 2026-27 season.
For Kasper to enter the Selke conversation, though, he would need to become one of Detroit's most trusted defensive forwards while also producing consistently offensively.
That may be a lot to ask from a 22-year-old, but the Selke has increasingly become an award where strong two-way seasons can get players noticed before they become household names.
Dylan Larkin — Hart Trophy
The captain's future in Detroit has become one of the organization's biggest storylines heading into the 2026-27 season, with his trade request creating uncertainty around whether or not he will remain with the Red Wings.
If Larkin is still in Detroit and puts together a full, dominant season, however, the Hart Trophy is not completely out of the question.
The Hart is not simply an award for the player who scores the most points. Team success and individual importance matter as well. If Larkin leads the Red Wings back into the playoff conversation while producing at a point-per-game pace or better, he could find himself receiving votes.
That would, of course, require a lot to go right. But Larkin has already proven that he is able to carry a significany offensive load for the team.
Alex DeBrincat — Rocket Richard Trophy
DeBrincat rounds out the list after leading the Red Wings with 41 goals and 85 points across 82 games during the 2025-26 season, making him one of the league's more dangerous pure goal scorers.
The Rocket Richard is obviously an incredibly difficult award to win, with players like Auston Matthews and other elite goal scorers competing for it every season. DeBrincat would need a significant career year to truly enter the race.
Putting up 41 goals should already have him in the conversation, but if he can push towards the 50-goal mark this season, there is no reason he shouldn't find himself among the league's top goal scorers.
Detroit may not enter the season with any clear-cut award favorites, but that does not mean the Red Wings are without candidates. Seider, Raymond, Kasper, Larkin and DeBrincat all have paths to individual recognition.