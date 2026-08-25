Detroit Red Wings Prospect Pool Takes Major Leap After 2026 NHL Draft
The Detroit Red Wings have had a very quiet summer, without any major upgrades in arguably the NHL's toughest division. The belief among many fans is that this team will struggle to break its 10-year Stanley Cup Playoffs drought in 2026/27.
On top of that, the team is trying to find a new General Manager to replace franchise icon Steve Yzerman, and as soon as that person is hired, they will have some major decisions to make in a hurry, not least of which will be dictating the future direction of the organization.
If the new GM dictates that the future should mean a potential rebuild or retool around the youth in Detroit, that could lead to the departure of players like Dylan Larkin and Alex DeBrincat. As the latest rankings from Daily Faceoff reveal, the Red Wings prospect pool is certainly in good hands.
Red Wings Named a Top-10 Prospect Pool in the Entire NHL
While the Red Wings may not have a top-tier prospect like Macklin Celebrini, Matthew Schaefer, or Connor Bedard who will immediately make the jump to the NHL and find their footing, they aren't lacking for high-end talent. In the Daily Faceoff prospects ranking article, the team named Trey Augustine, Michael Brandsegg-Nygard and Carter Bear as their three standouts, but the Red Wings prospect pool goes far beyond that.
With names such as Nate Danielson, 2026 first-round pick J.P. Hurlbert and the brothers Max and Victor Plante, the former of whom just won the Hobey Baker Award in 2025/26, this is a prospect pool that's largely been overlooked around the NHL. However, DFO did not overlook the talent in Detroit, as they have named the Red Wings the sixth-best pool in the NHL, seeing the group rise from 11th in their rankings at the same time in 2025.
How has This Prospect Pool Improved Since Last Summer?
So that raises the question: What have the Red Wings done to improve their pool over the past 12 months?
Firstly, the duo of Nate Danielson and Michael Brandsegg-Nygard played impressive minutes in the NHL when given the opportunity, but outside of Emmit Finnie, none of those players have graduated from prospect to full-time NHLer yet. On the other hand, several prospect pools around the NHL have seen their players graduate, meaning the strength of their pool has decreased, something that will likely happen in Detroit as those two and others get opportunities in 2026/27.
On top of that, the team drafted J.P. Hurlbert and Victor Plante with their first two picks in the 2026 NHL Draft, with both showing potential as future NHLers, and many around the league seeing Hurlbert as a potential second-line threat at the next level.
Only time will tell just how good this group can be moving forward. While they still need to land that franchise-changing star to help the future around Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond, this prospect pool keeps improving, and right now, they present a bright spot for the organization.