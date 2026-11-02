Detroit Red Wings Unveil 2026-27 Hometown Remix Jersey

The “Hometown Remix” jerseys have been revealed for all 32 teams, including the Detroit Red Wings, and will be worn during some games this season. In Detroit fashion, it takes influence from the team's history and adds it to the jersey.

Designed by the Fanatics team, here is what they had to say in the official press release, showing off all 32 jerseys and their influence on the jersey.

“Detroit is known as Hockeytown for a reason. The city has lived and breathed the game of hockey for more than a century. The passion, commitment and community that surrounds the Red Wings is woven together in this special edition Hometown Remix jersey. On the front, the Red Wings logo is proudly combined with “Hockeytown” emblazoned across the chest, along with bold striping on the sleeves and the iconic purple octopus tucked inside the hem as a nod to one of Hockeytown’s most beloved traditions. As one of the Original Six NHL franchises with a 100-year legacy, Red Wings history is written in championship banners, legendary players, and generations of hockey that have helped shape the sport. And this jersey reflects that heritage and success. Stand tall in this one, Detroit. It’s a piece built for the city and the fans who make Hockeytown what it is.”

Introducing Hometown Remix.



The city you know and love, brought to life in a way you can wear proudly. #NHLHometownRemix @NHL @Fanatics pic.twitter.com/Tb4qz38Yy7 — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) November 2, 2026

Conflict Over Recent Jersey Designs

FANATICS Red Wings Hometown Remix. Credit Fanatics. | Fanatics

Leading up to the initial reveal of the announcement of Hometown remix jerseys, leaks started to appear online about what they could look like. Not just in design online, but as actual merchandise as well. Sparking theories about whether it was real or just old concept art that could take inspiration for the real one.

While the Red Wings are filled with hockey history and its impact on the city of Detroit, there were conversations online when the initial leaks came out and, furthermore, the official revealing of the jerseys and how certain teams, like the Red Wings, played it safe.

Look at teams like the Los Angeles Kings, Anaheim Ducks, or the Pittsburgh Penguins and their jersey designs. New colorways and patterns make them stand out while embracing the team's history and changing it in a fun new way.

Look at how well the design and reaction were to the Centennial celebration jerseys last season. Throwing back to the old jersey design pattern with the great 100-year logo.

With the official announcement now out, it's only a matter of time before we can expect to see these jerseys take the ice this season and see whether fan reaction could get better in time as they see them on ice and get them in person.