Red Wings Re-Sign Goaltender Carter Gylander to 1-Year Contract
As the NHL offseason continues, deals are still being made. The Detroit Red Wings re-signed goaltender Carter Gylander to a one-year, two-way contract. This keeps a homegrown netminder in the organization and keeps the goaltending depth intact.
The team has not disclosed any additional contract details.
Gylander, who is now 25, was originally selected by Detroit in the seventh round of the 2019 NHL Draft. He went on to complete a four-year collegiate career with Colgate University and then signed with the Red Wings in 2024.
His level of play at Colgate convinced the Red Wings to sign him before he could become a free agent, which allowed them to keep his development progressing at the professional level.
He has spent the time since signing furthering his play and growing within the organization.
Gylander Rewarded After Strong Season in Minors
The towering 6-foot-5 goaltender split his time during the 2025-26 season between the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins and the ECHL’s Toledo Walleye. He saw action at all levels.
His ice time was limited in Grand Rapids, but when given the opportunity, Gylander made the most of it.
He played in eight games for the Griffins and posted a perfect 7-0 record to go along with a 1.62 goals-against average and a .942 save percentage, along with getting a shutout.
While eight games is a small sample size, Gylander proved that he was ready to compete when his number was called.
His responsibilities in Toledo were much larger. He appeared in 34 games for the Walleye. He finished with a 20-9 record, a 2.78 goals-against average, and a .901 save percentage. He added two shutouts to his career there as well.
The Red Wings’ goaltending depth chart has been fluid since the offseason started. One thing is certain in the NHL, a team can never have too much goaltending depth. Injuries are common over the course of the season.
Veteran John Gibson will lead the tandem, while Daniil Tarasov joined the organization to add depth.
Top prospect Sebastian Cossa can’t be left out of the conversation either. He is key to the Red Wings long-term plans.
Re-signing Gylander gave Detroit another familiar option in the pipeline. He knows the system and development process.
He already proved he can be successful at multiple levels last season. He will likely begin the 2026-27 season in the minors, but strong play there again could result in a call-up if the opportunity presents.