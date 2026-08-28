Top Red Wings Prospect Set to Miss Training Camp Due to Injury
The Detroit Red Wings have some critical decisions to make in the coming weeks ahead of training camp, and with no General Manager yet in place, whoever is hired before the 2026/27 season will have their work cut out for them.
On top of that, the team will need to make up their mind on Dylan Larkin while hoping to get Simon Edvinsson locked in long-term. Now, training camp is just 20 days away, meaning the decisions could start coming quickly for Detroit.
However, there's plenty of positives to look forward to in camp, with the most exciting of all being the young players and rookies pushing for spots on the team. After Emmitt Finnie did just that in 2025/26, there are candidates who could make an impact this year.
One that won't, however, is Eddie Genborg, as a recent update on his status has revealed that he unfortunately won't be at training camp this year.
Eddie Genborg to Miss Training Camp Due to Injury
Originally, Genborg was a second-round pick of the Red Wings in 2025, with the team picking him on the back of a 19-goal campaign in 2024/25 in the Swedish Junior League with Linkoping HC.
Last year, he made the jump to the AHL late in the year, appearing in 11 games with the Grand Rapids Griffins, and after making an impact with 1 goal and 3 points in that time, he was set to be a key piece of their team in the Calder Cup Playoffs.
Unfortunately, Genborg suffered an injury just two games into the post-season, and as of right now, it doesn't appear as though he'll be at camp, with his agent Joakim Persson confirming the news in an interview with Sundsvalls Tiding.
Based on the communication we have now, (going to Detroit training camp) is not an option. He still belongs to the Detroit Red Wings. They have the last word, but we are not there in the conversations that have been had.- Joakim Persson, agent of Eddie Genborg
On top of that, it was revealed that Genborg has yet to be cleared for SHL action in the pre-season, and as a result of this, Detroit likely don't want to push him to training camp. At 19 years old, they're clearly playing things very patiently with the talented winger.
When Could We See Eddie Genborg in the NHL?
While it was a small sample size in the AHL in 2025/26, Genborg looked very comfortable, and as a result, some had expectations of seeing him at training camp battling for a position this year.
Given his age however, there's no rush to get him into the NHL. With the likes of Carter Bear, Michael Brandsegg-Nygard and Nate Danielson all well and truly ahead of him in the pecking order, him missing training camp isn't the biggest deal yet.
As a result, we likely won't see Genborg get a true shot in the NHL until at least 2028-29, but depending on how he plays for Timra in Sweden this season, things could change for better or worse over the next 12 months.