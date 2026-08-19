What Should Red Wings Expect From Emmitt Finnie in Year 2?
Last season, Detroit Red Wings fans had little to get excited about, but there were some standout performances that give the organization optimism heading into the future, despite their decade long post-season drought.
With no new General Manager in place on the back of a very, very quiet off-season, their outlook heading into 2026/27 is completely up in the air. Until a GM is hired and makes some important, necessary moves, it's hard to get a gauge on expectations for Detroit this season.
However, there are young players who give fans plenty of optimism, and one of those names is forward Emmitt Finnie. He made an impact in his rookie campaign of 2025/26, so the question becomes: what can we expect from the 21-year-old next season?
Emmitt Finnie Shaping Up as a Top Line Answer for the Red Wings
While there are question marks over the Red Wings' top center in Dylan Larkin, who continues to maintain his trade request from earlier in the off-season, the rest of their top-six appears locked in place, with Lucas Raymond and Alex DeBrincat leading the way.
Both of those players are fantastic, and we likely know what they'll be at this point in their careers. In 21-year-old Emmitt Finnie, the Red Wings found a player in 2025/26 who showed immense potential, and this season, he's expected to take a leap forward.
The former seventh-round pick put together 84 points in 55 games in his final WHL season back in 2024/25, and after a short appearance for the Grand Rapids Griffins at the end of the season.
He immediately won a full-time role in Detroit out of training camp in 2025/26. In that season, Finnie played in all 82 games, posting 13 goals and 30 points in that time, and while he slowed down, he showed potential as a top-line player in the NHL for years to come.
So the question now becomes, what is Finnie's role for next season, and what should Red Wings fans expect to see from him?
Can Emmitt Finnie Take Another Huge Leap in 2026/27?
At just 21 years old, Finnie's development came along quickly, but it's not always linear for prospects and young players, meaning that he's not going to automatically improve each and every year on a perfect scale.
However, Finnie right now is projected to play on the Red Wings' top line alongside Larkin and Raymond, two proven players who have more than enough in the NHL, but given his role as a gritty player alongside that talent, the statistics don't always tell the story.
While that's the case, Finnie started 2026/27 red-hot, having 19 points before the Olympics break, and while he slowed down after that, the experience will be invaluable. He will have to figure out how to find soft spots in the defense and learn how to capitalize when given the opportunities.
On the power play, Finnie had eight points last year, and while he's likely to play the PP2 next season, with names like Marco Kasper, Andrew Copp and Axel Sandin-Pellikka around him, that will give him the chance to pick up some key points.
Ultimately, Finnie has the physical abilities and the skill to be a valuable piece of the Red Wings forward group for years to come. While his play overall should take a step forward, Detroit fans shouldn't be expecting a point-per-game campaign for the talented forward, as his development will take some time.
Emmitt Finnie projections: Top line LW, 2nd PP time, 18 goals, 45 points.