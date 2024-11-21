Air New Zealand Using NBA Star in First New Safety Video Released in Two Years
The safety videos on airlines are something everyone sits through but very rarely pays close attention to. Everyone is ready to get the trip to their destination on the road, waiting for takeoff.
However, Air New Zealand wanted to make something out of the safety videos that normally bore people. They came up with new ways to engage travelers, creating fun and engaging things for people to view with new videos pretty often.
Last week, they released their newest video. It had been two years since one was released, as this is No. 23 the airline has made.
Titled “Every Point Counts” this video will stand out amongst the rest because of who is featured in it. Houston Rockets star center and native New Zealander Steven Adams stars along with a few surprise guests.
Joining the NBA standout are international TikTok star Theo Shakes; a special cameo from Steven’s sister and Olympic track & field legend, Valerie Adams; comedian Tom Sainsbury taking on double duty as both coach and referee; and sports broadcaster Andrew Mulligan on commentary.
It was something the Rockets center was very excited about participating in, especially because he was able to enjoy it with someone from his family.
“It was awesome to be part of a project that involved young people and the community,” said Adams. “It was fun to have Val in the video too. As a younger brother, at first, I was like ‘man get out of my video!’ but it’s cool to do a family collab – it was a special moment.”
In the video, Adams is playing a friendly game of basketball against a few children that gets more tense as things go down to the wire. A nod to NBA superstar LeBron James is also included in the video with other easter eggs.
The video is now being played onboard all flights. Air New Zealand CEO Greg Foran said they are proud of their ability to effectively share safety tips in an entertaining fashion.
“We’re thrilled to have Kiwi icon Steven Adams join the Air New Zealand safety video whānau,” said Foran. “His journey from Rotorua to the bright lights of international basketball has inspired countless fans to chase their dreams, making him the perfect fit to take to the court in the leading role.”
“It’s been a few years since we launched a new safety video and with the peak travel season fast approaching, it’s the perfect time to see a new video in the skies,” said Foran. “We can’t wait for our customers to catch our latest safety video during their next journey with us.”
Adams, who was selected No. 12 overall in the 2013 NBA Draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder after one season with the Pittsburgh Panthers, is in his 12th season in the NBA. After missing the entire 2023-24 campaign because of injury, he is back in Houston’s lineup.
He has played in seven games this season, averaging 2.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists in only 11.6 minutes per game.