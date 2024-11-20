German Man Tragically Dies While Diving at Popular Florida Keys Dive Destination
The Florida Keys are a famed location for scuba divers to explore the sea. However, as with any adventure sport, scuba diving is not without risk.
On Sunday, November 17, 59-year-old Vitaliy Demchuk went on an excursion in the Keys. Specifically, Demchuk was diving at the Amoray Dive Resort in the Christ of the Abyss location of Keys Largo. During his early morning dive, he lost consciousness and required immediate assistance.
Amoray Dive Resort staff members performed CPR. Paramedics transported him to the Mariners Hospital in Tavernier. Demchuk was pronounced dead at the hospital at 11:10 a.m., according to Adam Linhardt, sheriff's office spokesman.
The Florida Keys are a hotspot for adventure sport athletes, but particularly scuba divers. The Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI) states that some of the most popular dive sites in the Keys include the Molasses Reef, USCGC Duane, Christ of the Abyss in the Upper Keys, USS Spiegel Grove Wreck, and the French Reef.
Christ of the Abyss is known as the most recognized and requested dive site in the Upper Keys, according to PADI. At this site, divers can explore the 10-foot bronze statue that rests 25 feet below the surface. Divers like Demchuk come to this location to view the statue and natural marine life swimming in the waters.
The DAN Annual Diving Report 2020 Edition states that currently, reporting a diving-related fatality is not mandatory, so statistics of scuba diving accidents and fatalities are not entirely accurate. However, Divers Alert Network does keep track of the various incidents that are reported since 1989.
While Vitaliy Demchuk's cause of death is not known at this time, officials do not believe any foul play was involved. An investigation is now underway, and an autopsy will be performed.