Skydiver’s Parachute Failure Results in a Fatal Landing Miles Away
Over the weekend, the Gilliam Airport in Louisiana reported a skydiver missing at approximately 1:30 p.m. after he failed to return to the dropzone.
Air and rescue teams from North Caddo Medical Center, Caddo Fire District, the Wildlife and Fisheries Department, and the Caddo Sheriff's Office joined forces to locate the skydiver.
Authorities searched the surrounding areas and located his body in northern Louisiana, two hours after their search began. According to CBS News, officials learned that the skydiver's parachute did not deploy which resulted in his death.
As stated on the United States Parachute Association (UPSA) website: "Like any outdoor sport, skydiving involves inherent risk but proper preparation and good judgement can minimize the vast majority of them. Many think that equipment failure causes most skydiving accidents, but the reality is that the vast majority are a result of simple human error. Many of the accidents occur because the jumper - oftentimes an experienced skydiver who is pushing the limits - makes an error in judgment while landing a perfectly functioning parachute. (Just as automobile accidents are not the usually the result of equipment failure, but rather operator mistakes.)
Although the individual's experience level has not been released, it can be assumed that he was well-versed in the skydiving field, as a person who is not taking part in a tandem jump and is no longer classified as a skydiving student must hold a license.
"USPA Licenses are essentially documents of proficiency and are divided into four classes from the lowest to highest levels: A, B, C, and D," as written in the Skydiver's Information Manual (SIM).
In 2023, the USPA saw 10 skydiving-related fatalities out of 3.65 million jumps that year. An investigation into this particular case is underway.
The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office stated that the skydiver is male, though his name remains undisclosed at this time.