2026 U.S. Open Prize Money: How Much Will the Winner Earn?

The U.S. Open has always been about more than money.

Players come to chase history, test themselves against one of golf's toughest setups and compete for one of the sport's most prestigious trophies.

But there is no ignoring the financial stakes this week at Shinnecock Hills.

The USGA announced that the total purse for the 2026 U.S. Open will be $22.5 million, making it one of the richest events in professional golf and matching the largest purse among the four men's major championships.

And for the player who lifts the trophy on Sunday? The payday will be historic.

How Much Will the 2026 U.S. Open Winner Earn?

The winner of the 2026 U.S. Open will receive a $4.5 million purse, the largest first-place payout in tournament history.

The figure represents a significant increase from recent years and underscores just how dramatically prize money has grown across professional golf.

Just one year ago, 2025 U.S. Open champion J.J. Spaun earned $3.5 million for his victory. This year's champion will collect an additional $1 million.

The winner's check is also more than double what Brooks Koepka earned when he won the last U.S. Open contested at Shinnecock Hills in 2018.

Back then, the tournament purse was $12 million and Koepka took home $2.16 million. Eight years later, both numbers have skyrocketed.

The 2026 U.S. Open Purse Is Worth $22.5 Million

The overall purse for the championship sits at $22.5 million, reflecting the continued rise in prize money throughout the sport.

Only a handful of tournaments in the world offer larger payouts, and the U.S. Open now stands alongside the Masters among the richest major championships in golf.

While the winner receives the largest share, players throughout the field will earn money based on where they finish.

The size of the purse also highlights the changing economics of professional golf. Over the last decade, major championship payouts have increased dramatically as tournaments continue competing for the strongest fields and biggest audiences.

Xander Schauffele and J.T. Poston shake hands after the conclusion of their round during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Do Players Who Miss the Cut Get Paid?

Yes. According to the USGA's payout structure, professionals who miss the cut will still receive $10,000.

While that amount pales in comparison to the winner's payday, it reflects the overall growth of the championship purse and ensures that every professional in the field receives compensation.

The top 60 players and ties advance to the weekend, but those who head home early won't leave empty-handed.

Why the Prize Money Matters

For most fans, the U.S. Open is still about surviving one of golf's toughest tests.

Shinnecock Hills has a reputation for punishing mistakes, rewarding patience and exposing even the smallest flaws in a player's game.

That's why winning the championship remains one of the sport's greatest accomplishments.

This year, however, the financial reward is larger than ever.

By Sunday evening, one player will leave Long Island with a place in golf history, a U.S. Open trophy and a record-setting $4.5 million paycheck.

Not a bad week's work.