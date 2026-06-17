3-Time Olympian Hospitalized After Collapsing During Community Run

For runners across the country, Jenny Simpson has long been one of those athletes who feels larger than the sport itself.

She's an Olympian. An American record holder. A world champion. An Olympic medalist. The kind of runner whose career inspired an entire generation of athletes to lace up a pair of spikes and dream bigger.

That's why news out of North Carolina on Wednesday spread so quickly.

According to TMZ Sports, Simpson was hospitalized after suffering a medical emergency during a community running event in Raleigh on Tuesday evening. The outlet reported that the three-time Olympian collapsed during the run and initially had no pulse before CPR was administered at the scene.

Officials later said Simpson regained a pulse and was transported to a local hospital, where she continues to receive medical care.

The incident reportedly occurred during a Pop Up Miles event, a popular weekly gathering that brings runners together in the Raleigh area.

While few details about the medical emergency have been released, the response from fellow runners, organizers and fans underscored just how respected Simpson remains within the sport.

Running Organization Shares Update on Jenny Simpson

On Wednesday morning, Sir Walter Running released a statement addressing the incident and thanking those who rushed to help.

"Last night, there was a medical incident involving Jenny Simpson at the Pop Up Miles event," the organization wrote. "We are incredibly grateful to the individuals who responded immediately, as well as EMS and the medical professionals who handled the situation with such care, urgency, and professionalism."

Organizers also shared an encouraging update regarding Simpson's condition.

"Jenny is receiving excellent medical care, and our thoughts are with her and her family during this time."

An update from the Sir Walter team pic.twitter.com/F7t1zJI1Eu — Sir Walter Running (@SirWalterRun) June 17, 2026

The organization added that it was thankful for the outpouring of support and asked the public to continue keeping Simpson and her family in their thoughts and prayers.

At the time of publication, no additional information about the cause of the medical emergency had been released.

Why Jenny Simpson Means So Much to American Track and Field

Long before Tuesday's frightening incident, Simpson had already secured her place among the most accomplished American distance runners of her era.

She represented Team USA at three Olympic Games, competing in Beijing in 2008, London in 2012 and Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

Her most memorable Olympic moment came in Rio, where she captured bronze in the 1,500 meters. The medal made her the first American woman to reach the Olympic podium in the event.

Simpson's résumé extends well beyond the Olympics.

In 2011, she won gold in the 1,500-meters at the World Championships, becoming the first American woman to win a world title in the event. She went on to add multiple World Championship medals and became one of the most recognizable figures in American distance running during a career that spanned more than a decade at the highest level.

What makes this story resonate beyond track and field circles is that Simpson wasn't competing on an Olympic stage when the medical emergency occurred.

She was participating in a community running event. The same type of event thousands of runners attend every week across the country.

For now, the focus remains on her recovery. But Wednesday's reaction served as a reminder of the impact Simpson has had on the sport and how quickly the running world rallied around one of its most beloved champions after hearing the news.