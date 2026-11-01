Aaron Judge is accustomed to having thousands of New Yorkers cheering him on. On Sunday, Nov. 1, he was the one doing the cheering.

The New York Yankees superstar spent part of his offseason along the sidelines of the 2026 New York City Marathon, supporting his wife, Samantha Bracksieck, as she tackled the 26.2-mile race.

Aaron Judge supporting his wife at the NYC Marathon. That’s my captain pic.twitter.com/wQiZVF80eg — Taylor Ringold (@TaylorRingold) November 1, 2026

But it wasn't just Judge's appearance that caught people's attention. The couple also shared a touching moment with their young daughter, Nora Rose, giving Samantha a chance to see her family in the middle of one of the city's biggest sporting events.

For a family that spends much of the year navigating the demands of a Major League Baseball season, Sunday offered a different kind of game day.

Aaron Judge Cheers on Wife Samantha During NYC Marathon

Judge was spotted among the spectators in Manhattan, wearing sunglasses and a Yankees pullover as he waited along the course.

A video shared on social media showed the 6-foot-7 slugger standing near the barricades, waving and watching for Samantha as runners made their way through the city.

When she reached her family, Samantha stopped for a brief visit with Judge and their daughter, Nora Rose, who was born in January 2025.

The moment brought together three members of the Judge family in a setting far removed from Yankee Stadium. Rather than watching her husband compete, Samantha was the athlete taking on the challenge, with Judge and their daughter there to support her.

Judge also appeared to use his phone to capture part of the family interaction, preserving a memory from Samantha's marathon day.

A Different Kind of Family Milestone for the Yankees Star

Judge and Samantha have known each other since their teenage years in California. Both attended Fresno State, and the longtime couple married in December 2021.

They welcomed their first child, Nora Rose, in January 2025, adding a new chapter to a relationship that began long before Judge became one of baseball's biggest stars.

While Samantha generally keeps a lower public profile than her husband, Sunday's marathon put her athletic accomplishment front and center.

Running the New York City Marathon is no small undertaking. The race takes participants through all five boroughs, beginning on Staten Island and ending in Central Park, with enormous crowds lining the route to encourage runners.

And on Sunday, one of those spectators happened to be the Yankees captain.

With New York's baseball season over, Judge had the opportunity to step away from his own demanding schedule and support Samantha through hers.

The video captured something fans don't often get to see: Judge enjoying a family moment without a bat in his hands or a baseball uniform on his back.

This time, Samantha was the one putting in the miles, and Judge was proudly watching from the other side of the barricade.

