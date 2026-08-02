Aaron Rodgers Reveals The Role His Wife Played In Him Reconnecting With His Family

Aaron Rodgers is opening up about the special moment he had with his family last month and the role his wife, Brittani, played in them reconnecting.

NFL Network's Kyle Brandt shared how he was "genuinely moved" by the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback's post he shared last month on social media with his family.

It has been years since Rodgers has been photographed with his family and this is the first time he spoke about how everything came about.

Rodgers shared that through conversations with his wife, Brittani, whom he married last year, he was able to consider the possibility of reconnecting with his family. The Super Bowl champion said it was years in the making to have those conversations with his estranged family members.

He noted that he wanted to shut down narratives about his relationship with his parents and brothers. Rodgers emphasized "all of them," as some fans noticed that his younger brother, Jordan Rodgers, was not in the photos that he shared last month.

Rodgers shared photos of his parents and his older brother, Luke Rodgers. The Steelers quarterback added that Luke's wife, Aimee, and their two children were also present for the Nashville gathering.

The four-time NFL MVP concluded the conversation with Brandt noting how the last year felt has been a full-circle moment for him, partially due to reconciling with his family. Rodgers said that he's happy to be reunited with them, adding that it's been a beautiful addition to his life.

He gave credit to his wife for not pushing him but supporting him through the process.

Talked to Aaron Rodgers about reuniting with his family and the role his wife played in it. pic.twitter.com/Nw2jDBanno — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) August 1, 2026

How Long Did Aaron Rodgers Not Speak to His Family?

The feud that Rodgers had with his family became public when his brother Jordan was a contestant on "The Bachelorette" in 2016. During the hometown dinner, Rodgers did not show up with his then-girlfriend, Olivia Munn.

He later claimed he never received an invitation to go on the show in support of his brother.

Munn, whom Rodgers dated from 2014 to 2017, was initially blamed for the rift, but the then-Green Bay Packers quarterback shut down rumors that she was the cause of his not speaking with his family.

It's not public knowledge exactly what led to the NFL star not speaking to his family for years, but as he alluded in his conversation with Brandt, he will not be discussing details on the matter.

Who Is Aaron Rodgers ' Wife Brittani?

Rodgers got married to Brittani in 2025, but not much is known about the woman who stole the Steelers quarterback's heart.

The couple initially met in 2017, and he revealed that she is from "across the pond" or previously lived there, Rodgers shared with the "Pat McAfee Show" back in March.

Aaron Rodgers says on @PatMcAfeeShow it’s "f***ing bizarre" how everyone wants to know who his wife is.



He’s known her since 2017, but then they separated, she went back across the pond, and now years later they are happily married.



She doesn't want to be a public person - and… https://t.co/sDe1wAOAVr pic.twitter.com/clHxi5mzds — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 4, 2026

He also shared during the interview that he that Brittani does not want the spotlight and is a private person.

Fans spotted a wedding ring on his hand last year during training camp, and Rodgers confirmed that he married Brittani in early 2025. As he prepares for his last season in the NFL, there is a possibility that Brittani makes a public appearance in support of the future Hall of Famer.