As the world turns its attention to soccer this summer, Allyson Felix believes one conversation deserves just as much attention as the games themselves: access.

The most decorated American track and field Olympian knows firsthand how a single opportunity can change the course of a young person's life. She also knows too many teenagers never get that chance because of barriers that have nothing to do with talent.

That's why Felix has partnered with Planet Fitness to promote its High School Summer Pass program, which gives teens ages 14 to 19 free access to more than 2,900 participating Planet Fitness locations across the United States and Canada through Aug. 31. Teens who don't live near a Planet Fitness can also participate through select third-party fitness programs.

In an exclusive interview with On SI, Felix reflected on how discovering track and field transformed her own life and why she believes every teenager deserves the chance to discover what movement can do for theirs.

Allyson Felix Says Access Can Change a Young Person's Life

For Felix, this isn't simply about promoting a program. It's about giving teenagers the kind of opportunity that changed her own life.

While promoting Planet Fitness' High School Summer Pass program, the seven-time Olympic gold medalist reflected on how discovering track and field in high school completely altered the course of her life.

That's why she believes giving teenagers a free place to stay active this summer can have an impact that extends far beyond the gym.

"You know, it was kind of a later start for me, but that's where I found my passion of running, and it took me to places that I never would have imagined," Felix told On SI. "But I think it's one thing that's really cool about this partnership because we're talking about high school students, and for me, it was such a transformational time."

Looking back, Felix sees her own journey as proof of what can happen when a young person is simply given the chance to discover something they love. That perspective is exactly why the Planet Fitness partnership felt like such a natural fit.

Rather than viewing fitness as simply exercise, she sees access as the first step toward helping young people discover confidence, purpose and opportunities they may never have imagined.

"I feel like what Planet Fitness is doing is breaking down so many of those barriers of having access," she said. "And for these kids to be able to take advantage of that ... it's been quite a journey, but it feels great to be championing something that is impactful for students at that age."

Why Allyson Felix Believes Healthy Habits Start Young

For Felix, the conversation doesn't end with getting teenagers into a gym. It's about helping them build habits that can last a lifetime.

Wellness, she said, isn't about training harder. It's about making physical and mental health part of everyday life.

"My focus on wellness has really just been critical, you know, taking care of not only my body physically, but mentally as well, and making that part of my everyday routine."

Felix said that philosophy helped sustain one of the greatest careers in track and field history, one that produced 11 Olympic medals, including seven golds, across five Olympic Games.

"I think it's something that really gave me longevity, so I feel like I really know the benefits of it," Felix said. "And I think the younger you can have that mindset, whether you're an athlete or not ... it's something that you can continue to come back to no matter what industry you end up in."

For Felix, that's ultimately the program's greatest impact. The goal isn't simply to get more teenagers into a gym this summer. It's to help them discover habits, confidence and opportunities that could stay with them long after school starts again.

High school students ages 14 to 19 can register for Planet Fitness' High School Summer Pass program, which offers free access to more than 2,900 participating locations across the United States and Canada through Aug. 31.

Teens without a participating Planet Fitness nearby can also take part through select third-party fitness programs, expanding access well beyond Planet Fitness' own locations.

