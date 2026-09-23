Andy Reid has spent plenty of time around Kansas City sports royalty.

This time, one of the biggest stars in basketball came to him.

Caitlin Clark made Reid the first recipient of her new Kansas City Chiefs-inspired Nike shoes, giving the three-time Super Bowl-winning head coach an early look at a pair that could hardly have been designed with a better audience in mind.

Bright red. Yellow soles. Chiefs colors from heel to toe.

Reid took one look and immediately approved.

“Caitlin, I love the color, man,” Reid said in a video shared by the Chiefs. “Look at these things. It’s the same color you wear and here we are. Chiefs. Love it.”

But Reid had more to say than simply reviewing the shoes.

Big Red was the first to receive @CaitlinClark22’s new Chiefs inspired shoes 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Kz4znVfN10 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 22, 2026

Andy Reid Sends Caitlin Clark a Message

After showing off the sneakers from his office, Reid turned the moment into something bigger, sending Clark and the rest of the WNBA a message of support.

“I appreciate you, girl,” Reid said. “All the ladies of the WNBA, you guys are unbelievable, man. Keep cranking. Love watching you.”

It was a short message, but one that brought together two enormous names from different corners of the sports world.

The Chiefs made the connection official Monday, writing alongside the video, “Big Red was the first to receive @CaitlinClark22’s new Chiefs inspired shoes 🔥.”

And there may not have been a more fitting first recipient.

Clark's connection to the Chiefs has been well established. The Indiana Fever star grew up in Iowa and has remained a vocal Kansas City fan even as her own profile has exploded into one of the biggest in American sports.

Now she has a pair of sneakers that wears that fandom rather loudly.

Reid certainly noticed.

Sitting in an office surrounded by Chiefs memorabilia, the 68-year-old held up both shoes for the camera, giving fans a close look at the unmistakable red-and-yellow design.

No explanation of the inspiration was necessary.

Caitlin Clark’s Chiefs Fandom Comes Full Circle

Clark's rise from Iowa superstar to WNBA phenomenon has never forced her to hide where her NFL allegiance lies.

She has previously been spotted supporting Kansas City and has spoken openly about her Chiefs fandom. Reid, meanwhile, has returned the admiration, making Monday's exchange feel less like a random celebrity crossover and more like two familiar pieces of the same sports universe finally meeting in the middle.

This time, Nike provided the bridge.

And Reid's reaction probably could not have gone much better for Clark.

He loved the colors. He loved the Chiefs connection. And before putting the shoes down, he made sure the person who sent them knew he was watching what she and the rest of the league were doing, too.

For a pair inspired by Kansas City, getting Big Red's stamp of approval is about as official as it gets.

