Athletes Who Won an Oscar: The Surprisingly Short List

When fans think about athletes chasing greatness, they usually picture championship rings, Olympic gold medals, or MVP trophies. Very few imagine an Oscar sitting next to those accomplishments.

Yet over the history of the Academy Awards, only a remarkably small number of athletes have earned Hollywood's highest honor. Some wrote deeply personal stories. Others used their platforms to help produce documentaries that reached audiences far beyond the world of sports.

From Kobe Bryant's emotional farewell to Steve Kerr's recent documentary success, here's a look at the surprisingly short list of athletes who have won an Oscar.

Kobe Bryant Became the First Athlete to Win a Competitive Oscar

Long before current athletes began making waves in Hollywood, Kobe Bryant made history.

In 2018, the late Los Angeles Lakers legend won the Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film for "Dear Basketball," which was based on the heartfelt retirement letter he wrote for The Players' Tribune. Bryant served as the film's writer and narrator, while acclaimed animator Glen Keane brought the story to life.

The Oscar made Bryant the first professional athlete to win a competitive Academy Award, adding an entirely different kind of milestone to a career that already included five NBA championships, two Olympic gold medals, an MVP award and countless NBA records.

His acceptance speech has become one of the most memorable crossover moments between sports and entertainment.

Matthew A. Cherry Turned His Second Career Into Oscar Gold

Former NFL wide receiver Matthew A. Cherry proved that life after football can take unexpected turns.

Cherry briefly played for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Cincinnati Bengals, Carolina Panthers and Baltimore Ravens before leaving the NFL to pursue filmmaking.

That decision paid off in 2020 when "Hair Love" won the Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film.

Cherry directed the film, which celebrated Black fatherhood through the story of a father learning how to style his daughter's hair. The project became both a critical and cultural success, earning praise well beyond Hollywood.

NBA Stars Have Found Success as Oscar-Winning Producers

In recent years, athletes have increasingly expanded into film and television through their own production companies. Several NBA stars have added Academy Awards to their résumés by serving as executive producers on acclaimed documentaries.

Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant earned an Oscar as an executive producer of "Two Distant Strangers," which won Best Live Action Short Film at the 2021 Academy Awards.

The powerful film follows a Black man trapped in a time loop, repeatedly experiencing a fatal encounter with police while trying to make it home.

Mike Conley

Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley also served as an executive producer on "Two Distant Strangers," making him an Oscar winner alongside Durant.

While Conley's NBA career has often been defined by consistency and leadership, the Academy Award added an accomplishment few professional athletes can claim.

Shaquille O'Neal

Shaquille O'Neal added an Oscar to his already overflowing trophy case in 2022.

The Hall of Fame center served as an executive producer on "The Queen of Basketball," which won Best Documentary Short Subject. The documentary tells the story of Lusia Harris, a trailblazing basketball player who became the first and only woman officially drafted by an NBA team.

Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry also earned Academy Award recognition as an executive producer of "The Queen of Basketball."

The documentary became another example of athletes using their influence to help tell important sports stories that may otherwise have gone untold.

Steve Kerr

Steve Kerr became the newest member of this exclusive group after serving as a producer on "All the Empty Rooms," which won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Short Subject.

The documentary follows CBS News correspondent Steve Hartman and photographer Lou Bopp during a years-long project documenting the empty bedrooms left behind after school shootings, using those spaces to tell deeply personal stories about loss, memory and gun violence.

The Oscar added yet another chapter to Kerr's extraordinary résumé, which already includes five NBA championships as a player, four more as head coach of the Golden State Warriors, Olympic gold as Team USA's coach and now an Academy Award.

Why This Club Is So Exclusive

Championships and Academy Awards rarely intersect.

Sports demand elite physical performance. Filmmaking rewards creativity, storytelling and artistic vision. Excelling at both is extraordinarily uncommon.

What has changed in recent years is athletes' willingness to invest in storytelling. Production companies founded by current and former stars have produced documentaries, scripted films and television projects that extend their influence well beyond the playing field.

Even so, the list remains remarkably short.

For now, Kobe Bryant, Matthew A. Cherry, Kevin Durant, Mike Conley, Shaquille O'Neal, Stephen Curry and Steve Kerr belong to one of the rarest clubs in sports: athletes who have also become Academy Award winners.

