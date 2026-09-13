Ben Shelton's Girlfriend Trinity Rodman Expected to Play Hooky for His U.S. Open Final

It's an exciting time for Ben Shelton, and he plays Alexander Zverev Sunday in the U.S. Open Final.

All eyes will be on Shelton and Zverev as they battle it out on the court, and it would make sense for Shelton's girlfriend, Trinity Rodman, to be by his side.

Rodman has been supporting Shelton this entire journey. The couple has been dating since March 2025 and have been seen together regularly ever since.

So it was no surprise to see Rodman at the U.S. Open cheering on Shelton. Both know what it takes to compete at the highest level, with Shelton a professional tennis player and Rodman a professional soccer star.

That shared understanding seems to make it easier for them to support each other when the pressure is on, and it's clearly become an important part of their relationship.

Rodman May Not Be in the Stands for Shelton's U.S. Open Final

Unfortunately for Shelton, he may not have his lady love in the stands on Sunday. Why would she miss such an event? It's not because she's not devoted to him, don't worry — she has a conflict.

Rodman is scheduled to play soccer on Sunday for the Washington Spirit as they take on the Boston Legacy FC.It's an away game in Boston.

The timing is just not ideal. Rodman's NWSL game starts at 1 p.m. local time, while Shelton's U.S. Open final begins just an hour later at 2 p.m. in New York. Time would have to take a turn for this to happen.

Of course, Rodman could decide to skip her NWSL game to watch the most important match of her boyfriend's budding career. But that would also be a shocker, because she's an integral part of Washington's team.

Rodman is actually the highest-paid female soccer player in the world, according to ESPN, so it's expected that she'll fulfill her commitments.

Rodman Has Been Supportive Amid Her Busy Schedule

Washington Spirit forward Trinity Rodman celebrates with defender Tara Rudd. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But Rodman has really been a supportive girlfriend amid her own busy soccer schedule. She's played in games for the Washington Spirit twice during the U.S. Open, but she's made the time to come back to New York to watch Shelton play.

She was there for his first-round match against Tallon Griekspoor only about a day after playing her own game.

She was also there to see Shelton beat Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals about a day after another one of her games with the Spirit. So, even with all that travel and a packed schedule, Rodman hasn't missed a beat.