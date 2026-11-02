Bill Murray has spent more than five decades making people laugh. But in his new golf documentary, the 76-year-old actor has something considerably more personal to say about what happens when the laughter stops.

The "Ghostbusters" star is back on screen in "A Course Called Ireland," a six-part Paramount+ series that follows Murray and his longtime friend, golf writer Tom Coyne, across Ireland. There are spectacular courses, plenty of laughs and a few unexpected guests, including former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce.

Yet some of the documentary's most revealing moments have little to do with golf.

During the trip, Murray reflects on the demands of being one of Hollywood's most recognizable faces, admitting that a lifetime of fame hasn't always been easy to navigate.

Bill Murray Gets Candid About the Price of Fame

In the fourth episode, a crew member asks Murray whether being famous makes him happy.

His answer is surprisingly straightforward.

"In a word, no," Murray responds with a laugh.

"It's not easy. I go through new revelations all the time about how I handle it and how to deal with it. It's not for everyone, but it has also brought me to this place, you know."

It's a revealing admission from an entertainer whose career has included beloved films such as "Groundhog Day," "Caddyshack" and "Ghostbusters."

Murray also acknowledges the affection he receives from strangers, explaining that people often tell him his movies helped them through difficult moments. Still, he admits that the constant attention can be exhausting.

The documentary captures one particularly familiar scene: Murray attempting to take a bathroom break before being approached by fans hoping for photographs.

Rather than refusing, he poses for the pictures.

That willingness to engage with people has become part of Murray's public persona, but the series offers a rare glimpse at how he experiences those interactions himself.

Jason Kelce Joins Bill Murray for an Irish Golf Adventure

Despite its more reflective moments, "A Course Called Ireland" is still very much a golf adventure.

The series premiered Oct. 25 on Paramount+ and follows Murray and Coyne as they explore Ireland's celebrated golf courses while learning about the country's people, traditions and their own Irish heritage.

Kelce joins the pair for part of the journey, along with Irish actor Chris O'Dowd and two of Murray's brothers, Joel and John.

The documentary also has a meaningful connection to Coyne's earlier work. His 2009 book, "A Course Called Ireland," chronicled an ambitious four-month journey to play every coastal golf course in Ireland and Northern Ireland, more than 36 courses in all.

This time, he returns with cameras, familiar friends and a decidedly different travel experience.

But Murray's relationship with golf runs much deeper than celebrity tournaments and memorable appearances in "Caddyshack."

As the documentary explores, he and his brothers grew up caddying to help their mother pay the bills after their father died when Murray was 17. What began as a necessity eventually became a family tradition.

His brother Joel offers a particularly fitting description of the sport's place in their lives.

"Golf is the glue that kind of keeps the family together."

Where to Watch Bill Murray's New Golf Documentary

All six episodes of "A Course Called Ireland" are streaming on Paramount+.

The series takes viewers beyond the fairways, from Irish pubs and coastal scenery to encounters with locals and reflections on the relationships Murray has built over the years.

And for all the attention surrounding its famous cast, Coyne believes Ireland itself deserves top billing.

"I was glad that the show has a texture that is, it's not all about golf, it's not all about Bill, it's not all about me," he told Sports Business Journal. "Ireland is really what the show is about."

For Murray, the trip offers something fame rarely allows: time on the golf course with friends and family, away from the usual expectations of Hollywood.

It turns out that may be the most meaningful part of the entire adventure.

