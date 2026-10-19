Blake Griffin Secretly Marries Francesca Aiello After Years Together

Blake Griffin has a new title to add to his résumé: husband.

The six-time NBA All-Star, 37, has married longtime girlfriend Francesca Aiello, the 31-year-old founder of Frankies Bikinis, according to People, which confirmed the news through a representative for Griffin on Monday, Oct. 19.

The couple kept their wedding out of the public eye, but Griffin may have been dropping hints for weeks.

The former Los Angeles Clippers star has been photographed wearing a gold wedding band at several recent appearances, including the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Sunday, Oct. 18, where he and Aiello walked the pink carpet together.

The marriage marks a happy new chapter for a couple whose relationship has unfolded largely away from the spotlight, despite their respective high-profile careers.

Blake Griffin and Francesca Aiello Quietly Tie the Knot

Griffin and Aiello haven't publicly shared details about their wedding ceremony, including when or where they exchanged vows.

Their recent appearances together, however, suggest the newlyweds haven't been hiding their happiness.

On Oct. 14, Aiello supported Griffin at an exclusive screening of his new talk show, "The Stepback with Blake Griffin." The couple also attended the "NBA on Prime" Season 2 launch event on Oct. 13.

And when they stepped out for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Sunday, Griffin's gold wedding band was visible as the two posed for photographers.

For fans who have followed their relationship, the news is especially meaningful given how long they've been together.

The former NBA star and swimwear entrepreneur were first romantically linked in 2018. Although their relationship hasn't always been linear, they ultimately found their way back to each other.

In January 2025, Aiello quietly revealed their engagement while vacationing in Costa Rica. Rather than making a formal announcement, she shared a series of photos that included a diamond ring on her left hand.

The post has since been deleted, but the milestone drew congratulations from friends and followers at the time.

Now, nearly two years later, they're officially married.

Inside Blake Griffin and Francesca Aiello's Relationship

Griffin and Aiello first sparked dating speculation in June 2018 after being spotted spending time together in California.

The romance followed Griffin's highly publicized relationship with Kendall Jenner, but his relationship with Aiello has been noticeably more private.

The couple reportedly spent some time apart, with Griffin confirming he was single in 2020. By August 2023, however, they had rekindled their romance and were photographed vacationing together in Sardinia, Italy.

Since then, the two have continued supporting each other's careers while keeping much of their personal life to themselves.

Aiello founded Frankies Bikinis as a teenager and has since built the brand into a recognizable name in swimwear and fashion. Griffin, meanwhile, retired from the NBA in April 2024 following a 14-season career that included six All-Star selections.

He has since turned his attention to entertainment and media, including his new show, "The Stepback with Blake Griffin," which premieres Tuesday, Oct. 20, on YouTube and Prime Video.

Griffin is also a father to two children, son Ford and daughter Finley, whom he shares with former partner Brynn Cameron.

While the newlyweds haven't offered fans a look inside their wedding just yet, their recent red carpet appearances have given everyone a glimpse of this next chapter.

After years of dating, a reunion and a quietly revealed engagement, Griffin and Aiello have officially made it down the aisle.

