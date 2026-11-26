Breanna Stewart, one of the top female basketball players in the world, is getting involved in a business opportunity with a growing company that has NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes as its lead investor and second-largest shareholder.

Stewart is the first female athlete to partner with Throne SPORT COFFEE, a beverage company that is seeking to grow in the market. In February, Throne announced a $10 million Series A funding round, bringing the company's total funding to $18 million.

The funding will be used to grow distribution, sales and marketing for the company, according to New Hope Network.

Patrick Mahomes and Breanna Stewart Are Part of a Bigger Plan

Mahomes is not the only high-profile athlete with ties to Throne SPORT COFFEE. Chris Brickley, a top basketball trainer, and Alex Bregman, a star on the baseball field, are also among the athletes who have partnered with the beverage company.

Throne founder and CEO Michael Fedele recently spoke with Chiefs Wire regarding the company's growth and future plans. Fedele noted that the company's retail distribution has grown from more than 7,000 retail locations to more than 20,000, according to his November interview with Chiefs Wire.

Fedele hopes to continue growing the company's customer base and increase brand awareness in 2027. He also hinted at some other athlete partnerships in the works that have yet to be announced.

Stewart's involvement with Throne is another way for the company to reach a new audience of potential customers. A post on the company's Instagram page recently showed Stewart working out with Brickley, the company's chief brand officer, and said there is more to come.

The company has not yet announced what form of content will be released involving the two athletes.

Stewart Has Other Business Interests Outside the WNBA

In addition to playing in the WNBA, Stewart is involved in several other businesses. She co-founded Unrivaled with Napheesa Collier, a fellow WNBA star. The league is a player-owned three-on-three league for professional women's basketball players.

Stewart recently signed a multiyear exclusive trading card agreement with Panini America, the world's leading trading card manufacturer. The agreement includes autographed cards in Panini's WNBA products and more marketing opportunities, according to Panini's announcement.

Throne SPORT COFFEE is currently growing its business as it seeks to take a larger share of the beverage market. With more than 20,000 retail locations and additional athlete partnerships in the works, the company is looking to build out its presence in a competitive space.