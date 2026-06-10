Brooks Koepka’s Wife Makes Shocking Admission About Chiefs TE Travis Kelce

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is just weeks away from being officially off the market.



The 11-time Pro Bowler is set to marry pop star Taylor Swift on July 3 at Madison Square Garden, according to Page Six, as the couple will reportedly rent out the world-famous venue for their special occasion.



The New York Post reported that the lavish event could set the couple back a cool $20 million, which includes an estimated $1 million to $2.5 million price tag for renting out MSG.



Kelce won Swift over more than three years ago after he made it known he wanted to ask the “Fortnight” singer out on his “New Heights” podcast. Once he and Swift started dating, it presumably broke the hearts of many eligible bachelorettes … and one married Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model?



Brooks Koepka’s Wife Admits Travis Kelce is Her ‘Hall Pass’



Brooks Koepka is one of the biggest stars on the PGA Tour, and a five-time major winner. He and his wife Jena Sims have been married since 2022, but apparently the couple have an agreement that actually involved Kelce.



“I mean, he's my hall pass and Brooks knows that,” Sims recently joked in an interview with People.com.



Sims also confessed that Koepka was the one who actually introduced her to Kelce back in February when the two were paired together at the Annexus Pro-Am golf tournament.



The outfit Sims wore that day was actually in hopes of catching the All-Pro tight end’s attention.



“Brooks was like, ‘You are ridiculous,’ thinking about I planned my outfit,” Sims stated. “I was so excited to meet Travis Kelce. I don't know how to describe it — sporty, a little more sportier than I would have normally gone in this type of day.



“But he was so nice, so sweet. He met our nanny. He met [my son] Crew, obviously Brooks, he played with Brooks, that's how I met him.”



Sims and Koepka had another run-in with Kelce back in April at the Masters at Augusta National.



“At the Masters this past year, he came straight up to me and was like, ‘Hey, it's good to see you again.’ I'm like, ‘Oh my God. You remember?’”



Are Sims and Koepka Invited to Kelce and Swift’s Wedding?



Given that Sims and Koepka are obviously big fans of Kelce’s, People.com asked if the SI model was invited to the wedding next month.



“I wish,” Sims quipped. “No; I signed the NDA — no, I'm kidding. I wish. I have not. I don't know them like that. He's like, ‘This girl is crazy.’ No, I'm not... It's not too late, Travis!”



Given her risqué remarks about the future Pro Football Hall of Famer, no one would blame Swift for not inviting Sims to her big day.

