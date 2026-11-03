Caitlin Clark Reveals Sweet Christmas Tradition She's Bringing to Her New Book

Caitlin Clark's new book has a special connection to her childhood.

The 24-year-old Indiana Fever star officially became a children's book author on Tuesday, Nov. 3, with the release of her first book, "Extraordinary! A Little Extra to Reach Big Dreams."

Clark's planning to bring a sweet Christmas tradition to her latest career move.

In a new interview with People, Clark revealed that her parents had a special tradition of giving her and her two brothers a new book every Christmas Eve.

But it wasn't just the books that were so meaningful to the Fever star.

Her mother Anne, who studied English in college and loves getting lost in a good book, would write a personal message inside each copy.

Those handwritten messages left by her mother are still something Clark treasures today.

The WNBA star says she loves rereading her mom's messages and reminiscing about her childhood.

"I still go back and read them, and it’s kind of cool to sit back and reflect on not just the journey of my basketball career, but life in general as a young individual growing up and certain things that you have to navigate," Clark told the outlet.

This holiday season, Clark says she may carry on her mom's Christmas tradition when she gifts copies of "Extraordinary" to her friends.

“I think I’ll probably take after my mom’s tradition a little bit too and just write a note to everybody. I feel like that’s something that’s super personal and something that even young kids will be able to keep and have as long as they grow up," she said.

Caitlin Clark Reveals Childhood Inspiration Behind New Children's Book

The Christmas tradition isn't the only piece of Clark's childhood connected to her latest project.

In the 32-page picture book, the WNBA star shares a personal message about the foundation of her success on and off the basketball court.

According to the book's official description, Clark emphasizes to her youngest followers the importance of love, joy, and appreciating the people who support you.

Good Morning, Caitlin Clark is on @GMA talking about her new children’s book today pic.twitter.com/txxfjE1GEx — AngelaY (@angelayoho1) November 3, 2026

The inspiration for the book's title has been hanging in Clark's childhood bedroom for years.

Clarks says a colorful mirror covered in artwork and the message, "The difference between ordinary and extraordinary is the little EXTRA," helped inspire the book.

The childhood keepsake still hangs in her old childhood bedroom in West Des Moines, Iowa, where she stays when she goes back home to visit her family.

The mirror also features several other important reminders, including messages about cherishing family, eating chocolate, showing c

The Fever star hopes to one day pass it down to one of her children.