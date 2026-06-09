Cardi B Shares Hot Take on NBA Refs After Knicks' Loss to Spurs in NBA Finals Game 3

Cardi B performed at the halftime show for Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Monday, June 8, and she's made it clear that she was rooting for the New York Knicks over the San Antonio Spurs in the matchup.

Of course, that didn't happen, and the Knicks fell to the Spurs 115-111.

After the game, the rapper took to Instagram to share a hot take on the game. On Tuesday, sheshared on her Instagram story a reel from comedian Brian Johnston, with the comment from him: "Me watching the refs cheating last night" with fire blazing out of his head.

Knicks Head Coach Mike Brown Shares Cardi B's Gripe With Refs

Cardi B and Johnston aren't the only ones being hard on the referees after Game 3.

Knicks head coach Mike Brown gave his take on the ref situation after the game, indicating he thought there was a major imbalance in free-throw opportunities in the game's second half.

"I never thought I'd be in the NBA Finals and see a team get 24 free-throw attempts in the second half to another team's eight," Brown told reporters.

But Brown added that he wasn't trying to downplay the success of the Spurs in the game. He gave the team and their coach props, stating, "Coach Mitch Johnson and the Spurs won the game tonight. They came and took the game."

Mike Brown Hammers In Free-Throw Issues

Also in his postgame presser, Brown hammered home the point that even though the Knicks struggled, the free-throw inequality is what really got the team down when they were already struggling.

Brown also talked about Karl-Anthony Towns, stating that the forward was struck on his arm after getting a rebound and trying a shot with no foul on the play.

"There were opportunities for fouls to be called," Brown said. "At least try to even the free throws out."

Brown isn't usually one to blame things on the refs, and he made that point, stating, "I don't complain much. I never thought I'd see that in an NBA Finals game. And I saw it tonight."

As for Cardi B, she took the stage performing "Bodega Baddie" from her latest album, September's "Am I the Drama?"

During the performance, she was surrounded by dancers in orange Knicks jerseys-turned-dresses. After the initial song, Cardi B performed her first Billboard Hot 100 hit, "Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)," which spent three weeks at No. 1 back in 2017.