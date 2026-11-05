Carmelo Anthony and La La Anthony have spent nearly a decade building separate lives. Now, nine years after their initial separation, the former couple has reached a major milestone in their divorce.

The retired NBA star and television personality have submitted a divorce settlement to the court, according to documents obtained by TMZ on Wednesday, Nov. 4. The agreement comes more than five years after La La filed for divorce and marks a significant step toward resolving a marriage that once made them one of basketball's most recognizable couples.

There is still one final hurdle: A judge has not yet approved the settlement.

The financial terms and other details of the agreement remain confidential.

Carmelo Anthony and La La Anthony Take Major Step Toward Finalizing Divorce

For years, Carmelo and La La were fixtures of both the NBA and entertainment worlds. Their relationship began well before Carmelo became a household name with the Denver Nuggets and New York Knicks, and they married in 2010 after several years together.

Their marriage, however, faced a difficult stretch in 2017, when reports surfaced that the couple had separated amid rumors of infidelity.

They subsequently attempted to reconcile, but the relationship ultimately did not last. La La filed for divorce in June 2021, citing irreconcilable differences.

Wednesday's development suggests the lengthy legal process may finally be approaching its conclusion. TMZ reported that both parties notified the court of their settlement this week, although the agreement still requires judicial approval.

Neither Carmelo nor La La has publicly disclosed the terms.

The settlement also comes at a different stage of their lives than when the divorce proceedings began. Their son, Kiyan Anthony, is now 19 and pursuing his own basketball career, meaning the couple is no longer navigating the same parenting circumstances they faced when he was younger.

Their Son Kiyan Anthony Is Following in His Father's Footsteps

While Carmelo and La La's marriage ended, their shared commitment to Kiyan has remained a visible part of their lives.

The 19-year-old is now a sophomore at Syracuse University, the same school where his father became a college basketball sensation and led the Orange to the 2003 NCAA championship.

Kiyan's decision to play at Syracuse brought the Anthony family back into the basketball spotlight, this time with the younger Anthony beginning to establish his own identity on the court.

Both parents have continued to support him, including making public appearances together. In November 2025, Carmelo and La La were photographed sitting courtside at a Syracuse basketball game, a reminder that their relationship as parents has continued well beyond their separation.

For Carmelo, Syracuse represents the beginning of a basketball legacy that eventually included 10 NBA All-Star selections and a place among the league's most prolific scorers. For Kiyan, it represents an opportunity to write his own story.

And for his parents, the latest court filing represents something different: progress toward formally ending a marriage that has been over in practice for years.

The settlement is not yet a final divorce judgment. But after nine years of separation, it brings Carmelo and La La one step closer to putting the legal chapter behind them.

