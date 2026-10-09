CeeDee Lamb didn't need to put on his Dallas Cowboys uniform to look the part Thursday night.

The star wide receiver arrived for Dallas' matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 8 wearing a custom Nike ensemble that took the Cowboys' nickname quite literally. Between the sweeping fringe, oversized belt buckle and cowboy hat, Lamb looked ready for a Western runway before ever stepping onto the football field.

And he wasn't about to let his entrance go unnoticed.

The NFL shared footage of Lamb making his way through the stadium in the head-turning outfit, writing, "@cee2x___ is owning this look."

The Cowboys also joined in, sharing photos of their No. 88 with a fitting caption: "88 on site."

CeeDee Lamb's Custom Nike Outfit Brings Western Style to Thursday Night Football

Lamb's arrival look centered on a brown and golden-yellow jacket covered in long, cascading fringe. The Western-inspired piece featured contrasting panels, decorative detailing and fringe that extended across the chest, sleeves and pockets.

Underneath, he wore a crisp white collared shirt fastened at the neck with a bolo tie, leaning further into the cowboy aesthetic.

Black pants, a statement belt buckle and a brown cowboy hat completed the Western foundation of the outfit.

But Lamb also brought a few unexpected accessories.

He carried a bright red bag in one hand and a pair of black-and-white football cleats in the other, adding a bold pop of color to the otherwise earthy ensemble. Green accents woven into his braids offered another small but noticeable detail.

According to the NFL's video, Nike created the custom look specifically for Lamb ahead of Thursday Night Football.

The outfit was a particularly fitting choice for a player representing one of the most recognizable franchises in professional sports. Lamb didn't simply arrive dressed as a Cowboy. He put his own fashion-forward spin on the team's identity.

And judging by the reaction online, people had plenty to say about it.

Cowboys Fans React to CeeDee Lamb's Western-Inspired Arrival

The NFL and Cowboys' Instagram posts quickly attracted reactions from fans, with some praising Lamb's commitment to the look and others having a little fun with the Western theme.

"Oh yeah sheriffs in town," one fan wrote.

Another commented, "Always a different look," adding that they loved the outfit.

One particularly amused fan asked, "Ceedee are u a real cowboy? Don't mean the team I mean a real cowboy."

Others were more interested in what Lamb might do once he traded the fringe for his football uniform.

"2 TDs loading," one fan predicted, while another wrote, "yeah he's going for 120+."

Those predictions were still to be tested when the photos circulated ahead of kickoff, but Lamb had already given fans something to talk about.

The Cowboys receiver has never been afraid to experiment with his pregame wardrobe, and Thursday's arrival offered a playful nod to the city and team he represents.

With a custom Nike jacket, a cowboy hat and enough fringe to make a statement from across the stadium, Lamb made sure his latest entrance was memorable.

Now comes the part Cowboys fans care about most: what No. 88 does on the field.

