Travis Kelce didn't need to catch a touchdown pass to get Kansas City Chiefs fans talking Sunday afternoon.

He didn't even need to step onto the field.

Hours before the Chiefs' Sunday matchup against the Denver Broncos on Nov. 1, Kelce arrived wearing an outfit that immediately became a conversation starter. And judging by the reaction to photos shared by the Chiefs and NFL, plenty of fans were paying just as much attention to his pregame fashion as they were to the football ahead.

The 37-year-old tight end stepped off the team bus in dark sunglasses, a black leather jacket, a white dress shirt and a striped tie. He completed the look with relaxed brown trousers, polished black shoes and a large black woven bag.

It was a sharp departure from some of the louder, more colorful looks Kelce has worn over the years. This time, he went with something more understated, although the reaction was anything but.

Travis Kelce's Pregame Look Has Chiefs Fans Going Wild

The Chiefs and NFL shared a three-slide Instagram post showing Kelce arriving for the game, including a close-up of his leather jacket and sunglasses.

The Chiefs kept their caption short: "Lookin' fly."

Fans, meanwhile, had much more to say.

"Killa Trav in the house!🤘😎🤘," one person commented.

"The flyest in the game!! Woo!! 🔥," another wrote.

One fan thought Kelce looked particularly focused, writing, "He looks LOCKED IN!! Let's gooooooo!!"

Others had fun comparing his outfit to something straight out of a different decade.

"He kind of looks like undercover cop from the 80s," one commenter joked.

And another fan couldn't resist pointing out how different the look was from some of Kelce's previous fashion choices: "He's not dressed like a Miami pimp today! 😂"

For a player whose arrivals have become an attraction of their own, the range of reactions was hardly surprising.

Taylor Swift References Take Over the Comments

Of course, it wouldn't be a Travis Kelce Instagram post without a few Taylor Swift references.

The Grammy-winning superstar's relationship with the Chiefs tight end has introduced an entirely new audience to Kansas City football, and fans were quick to bring her into the conversation.

"Taylor's Husband 🔥 my TE," one person wrote.

Another commented, "Mr Swiiiiift."

One fan even responded with a GIF of Swift applauding, accompanied by the words, "That's My Husband!"

The references added another layer to a comment section already filled with excitement over Kelce's arrival.

Kelce has spent years turning the walk into an NFL stadium into an opportunity to show off his personal style. His outfits have ranged from bold designer pieces to more traditional tailored looks, and fans have come to expect something worth discussing whenever he arrives on game day.

Sunday's leather jacket and tie combination was no exception.

With a matchup against Denver on the schedule, Kelce still had plenty of football ahead of him. But before the opening kickoff, he'd already given Chiefs fans something to talk about.

