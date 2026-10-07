Chloe Kim has spent much of her life making the extraordinarily difficult look almost effortless.

Long before her 20s, Kim was already one of the most accomplished snowboarders in the world. She became the youngest woman to win an Olympic snowboarding gold medal when she captured the halfpipe title at 17, then returned four years later and won it again.

What nobody watching all of that success could have known was that Kim was struggling with something she didn't understand herself.

The Olympic star recently revealed that she has been diagnosed with ADHD, sharing the news while answering a question on Instagram about something she had learned about herself.

“Actually, I recently found out I have ADHD,” Kim said.

Then came the part that put the diagnosis into perspective.

“For years, I was struggling. But once I finally opened up to my doctor, it was like everything suddenly clicked.”

Chloe Kim Shares How She's Navigating Life After Her Diagnosis

For Kim, finally having an explanation has also meant finding practical ways to make everyday life a little easier.

She said she now relies on lists, reminders on her phone and a routine to help manage her ADHD. They're relatively simple changes, but her comments suggest they came after years of trying to navigate those challenges without knowing exactly what was behind them.

That makes the arc of Kim's career all the more remarkable.

The Southern California native was just 17 when she won halfpipe gold at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, becoming the youngest female snowboarder to win an Olympic gold medal. Four years later, Kim successfully defended her title at the Beijing Games.

She added another Olympic medal to her résumé in 2026, taking silver in the women's halfpipe.

Kim's revelation offers a very different glimpse at the person behind all those podium finishes. Elite athletes are often defined by results, medals and the moments when everything seems to come together. Kim's experience is a reminder of how little those moments can reveal about what someone may be working through away from competition.

In her case, she was building one of snowboarding's great careers before she even had a name for something she says had affected her for years.

Chloe Kim and Myles Garrett Have Been Supporting Each Other Through a Year of Change

Kim's revelation comes during an eventful stretch of her life both on and off the mountain.

She and NFL star Myles Garrett went public with their relationship in 2025 after meeting through their physical therapist. Garrett has since become a familiar presence at Kim's competitions, including traveling to Italy to watch her compete at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Kim has returned that support, too.

The couple has been able to spend more time near one another since Garrett's move from Cleveland to Los Angeles, where Kim is primarily based. Garrett is currently working his way back from arthroscopic knee surgery.

For Kim, meanwhile, her latest adjustment is happening far away from the halfpipe.

After years of knowing she was struggling but not knowing why, she finally has an answer.

And, perhaps just as importantly, she now has a better understanding of what she needs.

Sometimes the biggest breakthrough isn't another medal. It's finally having something click.

