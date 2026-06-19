Christian Pulisic Ruled Out of USMNT's World Cup Match vs. Australia

The United States Men's National Team received stunning news less than two hours before kickoff Friday when Christian Pulisic was officially ruled out of its World Cup match against Australia.

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino told FOX Sports that Pulisic would miss the match because of a calf injury suffered during the Americans' opening victory over Paraguay.

EXCLUSIVE: USA star Christian Pulisic is OUT today with a calf injury against Australia and Ricardo Pepi will get the start, USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino tells FOX Sports’ @JennyTaft. pic.twitter.com/ZobSiOfjYx — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 19, 2026

The timing couldn't be worse.

After opening the tournament with a convincing 4-1 win, the United States entered Friday's matchup tied atop Group D with Australia. The winner would take a major step toward securing first place in the group and a potentially more favorable path through the knockout rounds.

Instead, the Americans must now navigate one of their biggest tests of the tournament without the player who serves as the face of the program.

Pulisic's absence leaves a massive hole in the attack. The U.S. captain remains the team's most dangerous creator, its most recognizable player and the focal point of nearly every opponent's game plan.

Why Christian Pulisic's Absence Is Such a Big Deal

What makes Friday's news especially significant is how influential Pulisic was just days ago against Paraguay.

Before leaving that match at halftime, he helped spark an American attack that overwhelmed Paraguay early and built a commanding lead. Once he exited, the flow of the U.S. attack noticeably changed.

Throughout the week, there was optimism that Pulisic could recover in time to face Australia. He trained separately from the main group while working his way back from the calf injury.

Ultimately, the United States decided not to take the risk.

Ricardo Pepi was expected to receive a larger attacking role in Pulisic's absence, but replacing the team's captain is easier said than done.

Few players in international soccer mean more to their national team than Pulisic does to the United States.

His ability to create scoring chances, stretch defenses and deliver in high-pressure moments has made him one of the most important players in American soccer history.

What It Means for the United States Moving Forward

The encouraging news for U.S. supporters is that Pochettino indicated the injury is not expected to keep Pulisic sidelined long term.

That leaves open the possibility that he could return for the Americans' final group-stage match against Turkey and, more importantly, for the knockout rounds if the United States advances.

But first comes Australia.

The Americans entered the tournament with legitimate expectations of making a deep run on home soil. Friday's match represents one of their biggest opportunities to prove they belong among the contenders.

To do that, they will need to find a way forward without their biggest star. For one afternoon, the World Cup spotlight shifts from Christian Pulisic to the rest of the U.S. roster.

Now comes the challenge of proving they can handle it.